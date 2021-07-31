Tennis Tennis Ramkumar Ramanathan loses Challenger quarterfinals Ramkumar Ramanathan was beaten 7-6(4), 6-4 by Alajandro Tabilo of Chile in the quarterfinals of the $52,080 Challenger tennis tournament in the US. Team Sportstar New Delhi 31 July, 2021 19:02 IST File photo of Ramkumar Ramanathan. - R. RAGU Team Sportstar New Delhi 31 July, 2021 19:02 IST Ramkumar Ramanathan was beaten 7-6(4), 6-4 by Alajandro Tabilo of Chile in the quarterfinals of the $52,080 Challenger tennis tournament in the US.In the $60,000 ITF women’s event in Germany, Rutuja Bhosale in partnership with Arianne Hartono of the Netherlands was beaten 10-5 in the super tie-break of the semifinals by the top seeds Anna Danilina and Valeriya Strakhova.READ: Ramkumar Ramanathan happy to make US Challenger finalResults$52,080 Challenger, Lexington, USSingles (quarterfinals): Alajandro Tabilo (Chi) bt Ramkumar Ramanathan 7-6(4), 6-4.$60,000 ITF women, Versmold, GermanyDoubles (semifinals): Anna Danilina (Kaz) & Valeriya Strakhova (Ukr) bt Arianne Hartono (Ned) & Rutuja Bhosale 6-3, 0-6, [10-5]. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :