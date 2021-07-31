Tennis

Ramkumar Ramanathan loses Challenger quarterfinals

Ramkumar Ramanathan was beaten 7-6(4), 6-4 by Alajandro Tabilo of Chile in the quarterfinals of the $52,080 Challenger tennis tournament in the US.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
New Delhi 31 July, 2021 19:02 IST
Ramkumar Ramanathan

File photo of Ramkumar Ramanathan.   -  R. RAGU

In the $60,000 ITF women’s event in Germany, Rutuja Bhosale in partnership with Arianne Hartono of the Netherlands was beaten 10-5 in the super tie-break of the semifinals by the top seeds Anna Danilina and Valeriya Strakhova.

Results

$52,080 Challenger, Lexington, US
Singles (quarterfinals):  Alajandro Tabilo (Chi) bt Ramkumar Ramanathan 7-6(4), 6-4.

$60,000 ITF women, Versmold, Germany
Doubles (semifinals): Anna Danilina (Kaz) & Valeriya Strakhova (Ukr) bt Arianne Hartono (Ned) & Rutuja Bhosale 6-3, 0-6, [10-5].

