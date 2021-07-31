Ramkumar Ramanathan loses Challenger quarterfinals

Ramkumar Ramanathan was beaten 7-6(4), 6-4 by Alajandro Tabilo of Chile in the quarterfinals of the $52,080 Challenger tennis tournament in the US.

In the $60,000 ITF women’s event in Germany, Rutuja Bhosale in partnership with Arianne Hartono of the Netherlands was beaten 10-5 in the super tie-break of the semifinals by the top seeds Anna Danilina and Valeriya Strakhova.

READ: Ramkumar Ramanathan happy to make US Challenger final



Results

$52,080 Challenger, Lexington, US

Singles (quarterfinals): Alajandro Tabilo (Chi) bt Ramkumar Ramanathan 7-6(4), 6-4.



$60,000 ITF women, Versmold, Germany

Doubles (semifinals): Anna Danilina (Kaz) & Valeriya Strakhova (Ukr) bt Arianne Hartono (Ned) & Rutuja Bhosale 6-3, 0-6, [10-5].