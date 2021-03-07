Ramkumar Ramanathan qualifies for main draw in Qatar Open

Ramkumar Ramanathan beat world No. 95 Norbert Gambos of Slovakia 6-3, 6-1 to make the main draw of the $890,920 ATP Qatar Open in Doha on Sunday.

It was the second victory for Ramkumar over Gambos. Interestingly, he had beaten the same player in three sets in the third and final qualifying round to make the main draw of the Chennai Open in 2014.

RELATED | Federer feels his story is unfinished, eyes full fitness by Wimbledon

Ramkumar has already assured himself of 12 ATP points, and $11,270 in prize money. He will face world No. 43 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan in the first round of the main draw.

In the WTA event in Mexico, Ankita Raina beat the former world No. 5 Sara Errani 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the first qualifying round.