Ramkumar Ramanathan wins UTR Pro tourney in Florida

Ramkumar Ramanathan put his training at the Sanchez Casal Academy in Florida to good use as he provided useful lessons to a bunch of young players in the 16-20 age group.

Competing in the UTR Pro tennis tournament at the Academy, Ramkumar won six rounds in a draw of 64, dropping 17 games in all, against the young players. In the final, Ramkumar outplayed the 19-year-old Blu Baker of Britain, ranked 79 in juniors last year, 6-0, 6-2.

Since having wound up the professional tour with the Challenger in Orlando last week, Ramkumar has been training in Florida, preparing for the season ahead.