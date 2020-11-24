Tennis Tennis Ramkumar Ramanathan wins UTR Pro tourney in Florida Ramkumar wins six rounds in a draw of 64, dropping 17 games in all, competing against a bunch of players in the 16-20 age group. Team Sportstar NEW DELHI 24 November, 2020 18:37 IST Ramkumar Ramanathan receiving the trophy after winning the UTR Pro tennis tournament in Florida. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Team Sportstar NEW DELHI 24 November, 2020 18:37 IST Ramkumar Ramanathan put his training at the Sanchez Casal Academy in Florida to good use as he provided useful lessons to a bunch of young players in the 16-20 age group.ALSO READ | UTR pro tennis: Pranjala beaten in finalCompeting in the UTR Pro tennis tournament at the Academy, Ramkumar won six rounds in a draw of 64, dropping 17 games in all, against the young players. In the final, Ramkumar outplayed the 19-year-old Blu Baker of Britain, ranked 79 in juniors last year, 6-0, 6-2.Since having wound up the professional tour with the Challenger in Orlando last week, Ramkumar has been training in Florida, preparing for the season ahead.The resultsFinal: Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Blu Baker (GBR) 6-0, 6-2;Semifinals: Ramkumar bt Janmagnus Johnson (US) 6-0, 6-1;Quarterfinals: Ramkumar bt Adolfo Daniel Vallejo (Par) 6-2, 6-3;Pre-quarterfinals: Ramkumar bt Fnu Nidunjianzan (Chn) 6-2, 6-2;Second round: Ramkumar bt Justin Braverman (US) 6-1, 6-0First round: Ramkumar bt Santiago Arredondo (Mex) 6-2, 6-2. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos