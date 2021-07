Ramkumar to face Prajnesh in Challenger quarterfinals

Eighth seed Ramkumar Ramanathan fought his way past qualifier Alexis Galarneau of Canada 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-4 to set up a quarterfinal against compatriot and second seed Prajnesh Gunneswaran in the $52,080 Challenger tennis tournament in Cary, US.

The results

€44,820 Challenger, Pozoblanco, Spain

Doubles (semifinals): Igor Sijsling & Tim Van Rijthoven (Ned) w.o. Teymuraz Gabashvili (Rus) & Arjun Kadhe; Quarterfinals: Teymuraz Gabashvili & Arjun Kadhe w.o. Benjamin Bonzi & Mathias Bourgue (Fra).

$52,080 Challenger, Cary, US

Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Alexis Galarneau (Can) 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-4; Prajnesh Gunneswaran bt Sam Riffice (US) 6-2, 6-4.

$15,000 ITF women, Cairo, Egypt

Doubles (semifinals): Claudia Hoste Ferrer & Leyre Romero Gormaz (Esp) bt Anastasia Sukhotina (Rus) & Ashmitha Easwaramurthi 6-0, 6-2; Quarterfinals: Anastasia Sukhotina & Ashmitha Easwaramurthi bt Ana Lantigua De La Nuez (Esp) & Clara Vlasselaer (Bel) 7-6(1), 6-3.