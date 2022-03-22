VM Ranjeet defeats Nelord to win Jayant Roy Memorial tournament

Former national champion VM Ranjeet outplayed Yannick Nelord 6-0, 6-3 for the title in the over-35 event of the Jayant Roy memorial ITF Seniors tennis tournament at the GA Ranade Tennis Centre on Tuesday.

Ranjeet won the doubles title as well with Aditya Khanna.

In the over-40 event, Intikhab Ali proved too strong for Kamlesh Shukla, who bagged the doubles title with Mandar Wakankar.

The results (finals):