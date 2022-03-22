Tennis

VM Ranjeet defeats Nelord to win Jayant Roy Memorial tournament

Former national champion VM Ranjeet outplayed Yannick Nelord 6-0, 6-3 for the title in the over-35 event of the Jayant Roy memorial ITF Seniors tennis tournament.

Kamesh Srinivasan
22 March, 2022 20:53 IST

VM Ranjeet, with the singles and doubles trophies in the ITF seniors tennis in Mumbai on Tuesday.   -  Special Arrangement

Kamesh Srinivasan
22 March, 2022 20:53 IST

Former national champion VM Ranjeet outplayed Yannick Nelord 6-0, 6-3 for the title in the over-35 event of the Jayant Roy memorial ITF Seniors tennis tournament at the GA Ranade Tennis Centre on Tuesday.

Ranjeet won the doubles title as well with Aditya Khanna.

READ: Nadal out for up to six weeks with stress fracture in rib

In the over-40 event, Intikhab Ali proved too strong for Kamlesh Shukla, who bagged the doubles title with Mandar Wakankar.

The results (finals):

Over-35: VM Ranjeet bt Yannick Nelord 6-0, 6-3; Doubles : Aditya Khanna & VM Ranjeet bt Ravindranath Pandey & Vikas Choudhari 6-3, 6-3.

Over-40: Intikhab Ali bt Kamlesh Shukla 6-3, 6-1; Doubles: Kamlesh Shukla & Mandar Waikankar bt Intikhab Ali & Girish Mishra 6-4, 6-2.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App