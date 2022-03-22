Tennis Tennis VM Ranjeet defeats Nelord to win Jayant Roy Memorial tournament Former national champion VM Ranjeet outplayed Yannick Nelord 6-0, 6-3 for the title in the over-35 event of the Jayant Roy memorial ITF Seniors tennis tournament. Kamesh Srinivasan 22 March, 2022 20:53 IST VM Ranjeet, with the singles and doubles trophies in the ITF seniors tennis in Mumbai on Tuesday. - Special Arrangement Kamesh Srinivasan 22 March, 2022 20:53 IST Former national champion VM Ranjeet outplayed Yannick Nelord 6-0, 6-3 for the title in the over-35 event of the Jayant Roy memorial ITF Seniors tennis tournament at the GA Ranade Tennis Centre on Tuesday.Ranjeet won the doubles title as well with Aditya Khanna.READ: Nadal out for up to six weeks with stress fracture in ribIn the over-40 event, Intikhab Ali proved too strong for Kamlesh Shukla, who bagged the doubles title with Mandar Wakankar.The results (finals):Over-35: VM Ranjeet bt Yannick Nelord 6-0, 6-3; Doubles : Aditya Khanna & VM Ranjeet bt Ravindranath Pandey & Vikas Choudhari 6-3, 6-3.Over-40: Intikhab Ali bt Kamlesh Shukla 6-3, 6-1; Doubles: Kamlesh Shukla & Mandar Waikankar bt Intikhab Ali & Girish Mishra 6-4, 6-2. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :