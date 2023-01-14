Tennis

Gasquet wins Auckland title, hands Norrie first loss of season

Gasquet, the oldest men’s champion at the Auckland event, will take on fellow Frenchman Ugo Humbert first up at the Australian Open.

Reuters
14 January, 2023 10:01 IST
14 January, 2023 10:01 IST
Frenchman Richard Gasquet won his first title in five years.

Frenchman Richard Gasquet won his first title in five years. | Photo Credit: AFP

Gasquet, the oldest men’s champion at the Auckland event, will take on fellow Frenchman Ugo Humbert first up at the Australian Open.

Frenchman Richard Gasquet won his first title in five years on Saturday with a 4-6 6-4 6-4 victory over Briton Cameron Norrie in the Auckland Open final.

World number 12 Norrie, who beat defending Melbourne Park champion Rafa Nadal at the season-opening United Cup, eased through the opening set at the Australian Open warm-up event before 36-year-old Gasquet hit back.

Also Read
Australian Open 2023: Tsitsipas aims to bring Samurai spirit to Melbourne Park

The Frenchman had a walkover in Friday’s semi-final and looked slightly fresher than Norrie, levelling the match before getting a decisive break for a 5-4 lead in the decider.

Gasquet then closed out the contest on serve to win his first trophy since ‘s-Hertogenbosch in 2018, disappointing home fans who had been hoping New Zealand-raised Norrie would come out on top.

Gasquet, the oldest men’s champion at the Auckland event, will take on fellow Frenchman Ugo Humbert first up at the Australian Open.

Roberto Bautista Agut will meet South Korean Kwon Soon-woo later on Saturday in the final of the Adelaide International 2.

The Australian Open starts on Monday. 

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us