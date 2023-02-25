Tennis

Rio Open: Carlos Alcaraz and Cameron Norrie reach semis, eye second final in two weeks

Defending Rio Open champion Alcaraz beat Dusan Lajovic 6-4, 7-6 (0). He will take on Nicolas Jarry, who topped Sebastian Baez 6-3, 7-6 (3).

AP
RIO DE JANEIRO 25 February, 2023 08:43 IST
Carlos Alcaraz celebrates a point against Dusan Lajovic during the ATP 500 Rio Open men’s singles quarterfinal match at Jockey Club Brasileiro, Rio de Janeiro, on February 24, 2023.  

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates a point against Dusan Lajovic during the ATP 500 Rio Open men’s singles quarterfinal match at Jockey Club Brasileiro, Rio de Janeiro, on February 24, 2023.   | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A rematch is in sight for Carlos Alcaraz and Cameron Norrie in the Rio Open final.

Both advanced to the semifinals of the clay-court tournament on Friday and could repeat last weekend’s Argentina Open decider, which the Spaniard won.

The Chilean was suspended for doping for 11 months in 2020 and is trying to climb back in the rankings since February of last year. His best ranking was No. 38, but today he is now No. 139.

Once again, the 19-year-old Alcaraz did not play his best tennis in Brazil, as in his first two matches, but still prevailed. Unforced errors, difficulties with the first service and less energy than usual were evident throughout the Spaniard’s match against Lajovic.

Alcaraz, who won last year’s U.S. Open for his first major, is playing his second tournament since a right leg injury that sidelined him for four months.

Alcaraz and Jarry have never played each other in a tour match.

“I feel I am at a great level physically, I am playing tough, demanding matches day after day,” Alcaraz said. “Last year I was at a great level, winning here in Miami, and other tournaments. I can still improve what I am doing now, obviously.”

Second-seeded Norrie overcame Bolivia’s Hugo Dellien 4-6, 6-1, 6-4. The British player will next take on Bernabe Zapata Miralles, who beat Spanish compatriot Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

“I had a very slow start, I didn’t make a lot of returns, which is pretty unlike me,” Norrie said. “I was fortunate to stay patient.”

