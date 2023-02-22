Tennis

Norrie advances, Alcaraz leads at rain-suspended Rio Open

Finalists two days earlier in Buenos Aires, Norrie advanced to the round of 16 in the clay court event on Tuesday, while Alcaraz was a game away from moving on before rain suspended play for the day.

RIO DE JANEIRO 22 February, 2023 10:50 IST
Cameron Norrie in action.

Cameron Norrie in action. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Top seeds Carlos Alcaraz and Cameron Norrie have carried over their momentum from last week’s tournament to the Rio Open on Tuesday.

Alcaraz, who beat Norrie on Sunday to win the Argentina Open, defeated Mateus Alves 6-4 in the first set and led 5-3 in the second when play was halted.

The second-ranked Alcaraz, the defending champion, struggled with his powerful forehand against Alves, ranked 556. The match lasted about an hour and 50 minutes before it was suspended.

The match is scheduled to resume on Wednesday, and the winner will face either Fabio Fognini or Marcelo Barrios Vera in the next round.

Second-seeded and 13th-ranked Norrie beat Juan Manuel Cerundolo 7-5, 6-1. Norrie trailed 5-3 in the first set before rallying past Cerundolo, who is ranked 107.

The 27-year-old Norrie will face home crowd favourite Thiago Monteiro, who eliminated 2020 U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem on Monday.

