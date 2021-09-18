Rishab Agarwal-Diego Augusto Barreto Sanchez pair wins ITF title in Egypt

Rishab Agarwal and Diego Augusto Barreto Sanchez pair won the doubles title, defeating Leonardo Aboian and Valerio Aboian of Argentina 6-2, 7-5 in the final of the $15,000 ITF men’s

tennis tournament in Egypt.

It was the maiden title in the professional circuit for the 25-year-old Rishab, who had lost the doubles semifinals to the same opponents from Argentina, in partnership with Louis Tessa of France.

The results



$15,000 ITF men, Cairo, Egypt

Doubles (final): Diego Augusto Barreto Sanchez (Esp) & Rishab Agarwal bt Leonardo Aboian & Valerio Aboian (Arg) 6-2, 7-5.



$15,000 ITF women, Melilla, Spain

Doubles (semifinals): Luisa Meyer auf der Heide & Chantal Sauvant (Ger) bt Enola Chiesa (Ita) & Sathwika Sama 6-2, 6-1.



$15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia

Doubles (semifinals): Sharmada Balu & Sravya Shivani bt Yuka Hosoki (Jpn) & Ma YeXin (Chn) 2-6, 6-2, [10-5].