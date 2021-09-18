Tennis Tennis Rishab Agarwal-Diego Augusto Barreto Sanchez pair wins ITF title in Egypt Rishab Agarwal and Diego Augusto Barreto Sanchez pair won the doubles title, defeating Leonardo Aboian and Valerio Aboian of Argentina. Team Sportstar New Delhi 18 September, 2021 19:57 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: It was the maiden title in the professional circuit for the 25-year-old Rishab. - Getty Images Team Sportstar New Delhi 18 September, 2021 19:57 IST Rishab Agarwal and Diego Augusto Barreto Sanchez pair won the doubles title, defeating Leonardo Aboian and Valerio Aboian of Argentina 6-2, 7-5 in the final of the $15,000 ITF men’stennis tournament in Egypt.It was the maiden title in the professional circuit for the 25-year-old Rishab, who had lost the doubles semifinals to the same opponents from Argentina, in partnership with Louis Tessa of France.The results$15,000 ITF men, Cairo, EgyptDoubles (final): Diego Augusto Barreto Sanchez (Esp) & Rishab Agarwal bt Leonardo Aboian & Valerio Aboian (Arg) 6-2, 7-5.$15,000 ITF women, Melilla, SpainDoubles (semifinals): Luisa Meyer auf der Heide & Chantal Sauvant (Ger) bt Enola Chiesa (Ita) & Sathwika Sama 6-2, 6-1.$15,000 ITF women, Monastir, TunisiaDoubles (semifinals): Sharmada Balu & Sravya Shivani bt Yuka Hosoki (Jpn) & Ma YeXin (Chn) 2-6, 6-2, [10-5]. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :