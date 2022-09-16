Novak Djokovic posted a message for Roger Federer, a day after the Swiss tennis sensation’s announcement to retire from the game after the Laver Cup next week.

Djokovic posted the message on his social media and said, “Roger, it’s hard to see this day and put into words all that we’ve shared in this sport together. Your career has set the tone for what it means to achieve excellence and lead with integrity and poise.”

Djokovic who has played against Federer on 50 occasions added, “It’s an honour to know you on and off court, and for many more years to come. I know that this new chapter will hold amazing things for you, Mirka, the kids, all your loved ones, and Roger fans still have a lot to look forward to.”

The last competitive match between Federer and Djokovic was the Australian Open semifinal in 2020 where Federer lost to the Serb in straight sets. The two tennis greats are set to play for Team Europe at the Laver Cup next week in London.

In the 50 matches the two have played against each other, Djokovic holds the head-to-head advantage at 27-23. In Grand Slam finals, Djokovic and Nadal have faced each other five times with the Serb holding a 4-1 advantage over the Swiss.

The last final took place at Wimbledon in 2019. The match lasted for four hours and 48 minutes where Roger Federer missed two championship points and eventually lost the match.

Djokovic also went one better of Federer’s tally of 20 Grand Slam titles when he beat Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon final this year.

With the latest win at Wimbledon, Djokovic moved to seven titles at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. This is just one short of Federer’s record of eight titles.