Dear Roger, my friend and rival...’: Nadal to Federer

Rafael Nadal posted a message for Roger Federer following the Swiss tennis sensation’s announcement to retire from the game after the Laver Cup next week.

Nadal posted the message on his social media and said, “I wish this day would have never come. It’s a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world. It’s been a pleasure but also an honor and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court.

We will have many more moments to share together in the future, there are still lots of things to do together, we know that. For now, I truly wish you all the happiness with your wife, Mirka, your kids, your family and enjoy what’s ahead of you. I’ll see you in London,” the Spaniard said.

The two tennis greats are set to play for Team Europe at the Laver Cup next week in London.

It's been a pleasure but also an honor and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court 👇🏻 — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) September 15, 2022

The last competitive match between Federer and Nadal was the Wimbledon semifinal in 2019 where Federer beat Nadal in four sets and advanced to the final.

Federer and Nadal faced each other in seven grand slam finals where the Spaniard held a 5-2 advantage. Even overall, Nadal holds the lead over the Swiss. While Nadal won 24 games, 16 went in Federer’s favour.