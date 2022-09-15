Tennis

Dear Roger, my friend and rival...’: Nadal to Federer

The two tennis greats are set to play for Team Europe at the Laver Cup next week in London before Federer stops playing.

Team Sportstar
15 September, 2022 21:42 IST
15 September, 2022 21:42 IST
The last competitive match between Federer and Nadal was the Wimbledon semifinal in 2019.

The last competitive match between Federer and Nadal was the Wimbledon semifinal in 2019. | Photo Credit: AP

The two tennis greats are set to play for Team Europe at the Laver Cup next week in London before Federer stops playing.

Rafael Nadal posted a message for Roger Federer following the Swiss tennis sensation’s announcement to retire from the game after the Laver Cup next week.

Also Read
Roger Federer to retire: Reactions and tributes pour in from players, fans and world of tennis

Nadal posted the message on his social media and said, “I wish this day would have never come. It’s a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world. It’s been a pleasure but also an honor and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court.

We will have many more moments to share together in the future, there are still lots of things to do together, we know that. For now, I truly wish you all the happiness with your wife, Mirka, your kids, your family and enjoy what’s ahead of you. I’ll see you in London,” the Spaniard said.

The two tennis greats are set to play for Team Europe at the Laver Cup next week in London.

The last competitive match between Federer and Nadal was the Wimbledon semifinal in 2019 where Federer beat Nadal in four sets and advanced to the final.

Federer and Nadal faced each other in seven grand slam finals where the Spaniard held a 5-2 advantage. Even overall, Nadal holds the lead over the Swiss. While Nadal won 24 games, 16 went in Federer’s favour.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Tata Open Maharashtra 2022: Top five players to watch out for in singles

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us