Tennis Tennis Roger Federer passes Cilic test to enter French Open third round Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Federer, who had played only three matches in 17 months coming into Roland Garros, closed out the match in clinical fashion. Reuters 03 June, 2021 22:25 IST Roger Federer beat Marin Cilic in four sets to enter the Roland Garros third round. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 03 June, 2021 22:25 IST Roger Federer lost his trademark cool but found some vintage tennis as he beat Marin Cilic 6-2 2-6 7-6(4) 6-2 to move into the third round of the French Open on Thursday.The 39-year-old Swiss brushed Cilic aside in a one-sided first set but lost the second after a heated debate with the chair umpire over the time he was taking to towel down before Cilic served knocked him out of his stride.Twice Federer has played big-serving Cilic in Grand Slam finals, winning both, and the duo's 11th career meeting produced some high-octane tennis in a pivotal third set. #RogerFederer and the chair umpire have had an interesting day today⚠️ RF debates time violation for still towelling off while Cilic was ready to serve RF then overrules umpire to award first point of the third-set tiebreaker to Cilic #RolandGarros | #RG2021 pic.twitter.com/efz2J0cICD— Sportstar (@sportstarweb) June 3, 2021 Cilic looked dangerous when he battled back from a break down but Federer raised his game in the tiebreak to move ahead.A Cilic double fault gifted eighth-seed Federer a break for 3-1 in the fourth set and there was no way back from there.READ: Djokovic breezes into French Open third round with clinical win Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Federer, who had played only three matches in 17 months coming into Roland Garros, closed out the match in clinical fashion to set up a third-round against Germany's 59th-ranked Dominik Koepfer. Read more stories on Tennis For more updates, follow Sportstar on : Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.