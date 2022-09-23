Roger Federer will be playing for the last time in an ATP tournament on Friday when he partners Rafael Nadal in men’s doubles at the Laver Cup. The star duo will be taking on the US pairing of Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.

Named after Rod Laver, the tournament pits the top six players according to the ATP rankings from Europe with their counterparts from the rest of the world. The two teams - Europe and World - play upto 12 matches, and the team with the higher number of points wins.

Federer, playing for Team Europe in 2017, 2018, and 2019, has appeared in six singles matches and won all. His wins have contributed 18 points to Team Europe. His wins and points-haul is a joint-record in Laver Cup with Germany’s Alexander Zverev. The Swiss is likely to end with these figures after he confirmed that he will not feature in the singles matches this year.

Federer’s 6-0 record at Laver Cup 2017 beat Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 7-6(6), 11-9 - 3 points beat Sam Querrey 6-4, 6-2 - 2 points 2018 beat John Isner 6-7(5), 7-6(6), 10-7 - 3 points beat Nick Kyrgios 6-3, 6-2 - 2 points 2019 beat John Isner 6-4, 7-6(3) - 3 points beat Nick Kyrgios 6-7(5), 7-5, 10-7 - 2 points

The tournament was shelved in 2020 owing to the pandemic. In 2021, Federer was unable to participate due to a knee injury.

Earlier, Federer had announced he will be playing in the Swiss Indoors tournament in October. However, last week, the 41-year-old announced that the Laver Cup will be his last ATP event.

Nadal and Federer celebrate after Team Europe’s win | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Mixed bag in Doubles

The former World No. 1’s record in the doubles format of the competition is not as impressive as it is in singles. Having featured in five doubles contests, Federer has a win-loss record of 2-3.

On the only occasion he had paired up with Nadal - 2017 - Team Europe ended up beating Sam Querrey and Sock in three sets. The team of Djokovic and Federer lost its match to Sock and Kevin Anderson in three sets in Laver Cup 2018.