Roger Federer reveals why he chose to retire from tennis in London

Roger Federer on Wednesday revealed why he chose to retire in London. Last week, the tennis great announced he would retire at the age of 41 after the Laver Cup in London, marking the end of one of the greatest ever sporting careers.

"You always want to play forever... [but] I know everybody has to leave the game."@rogerfederer explains the 'bittersweet' emotions of retirement.#LaverCuppic.twitter.com/5HSpnU0VcW — Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 21, 2022

A 20-time grand slam champion, Federer announced in a social media post that this week will be his last as a professional player. Federer’s management firm, Team8, are founders of the Laver Cup, a Ryder Cup-style event.

“This city has been special to me, maybe the most special place with Wimbledon down the road and here at the O2, having played here and qualified for so many years and winning here as well. I just thought it was very fitting,” Federer said at a press conference. “I have always enjoyed the crowds here as well. Having Bjorn Borg on the bench with me for my final game resonated also in a big way with me. Having all the other guys around, just felt like I wasn’t looking to be lonely while announcing my retirement.”

Federer, whose last competitive match was a loss to Hubert Hurkacz in last year’s Wimbledon quarter-finals, has been struggling with a knee problem.

He will play in the doubles on Friday evening but will not play a singles match in London.