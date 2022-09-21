Tennis

Roger Federer reveals why he chose to retire from tennis in London

A 20-time grand slam champion, Federer announced in a social media post that this week will be his last as a professional player.

Team Sportstar
21 September, 2022 16:51 IST
Federer, whose last competitive match was a loss to Hubert Hurkacz in last year’s Wimbledon quarter-finals, has been struggling with a knee problem.

Federer, whose last competitive match was a loss to Hubert Hurkacz in last year's Wimbledon quarter-finals, has been struggling with a knee problem.

A 20-time grand slam champion, Federer announced in a social media post that this week will be his last as a professional player.

Roger Federer on Wednesday revealed why he chose to retire in London. Last week, the tennis great announced he would retire at the age of 41 after the Laver Cup in London, marking the end of one of the greatest ever sporting careers.

A 20-time grand slam champion, Federer announced in a social media post that this week will be his last as a professional player. Federer’s management firm, Team8, are founders of the Laver Cup, a Ryder Cup-style event.

“This city has been special to me, maybe the most special place with Wimbledon down the road and here at the O2, having played here and qualified for so many years and winning here as well. I just thought it was very fitting,” Federer said at a press conference. “I have always enjoyed the crowds here as well. Having Bjorn Borg on the bench with me for my final game resonated also in a big way with me. Having all the other guys around, just felt like I wasn’t looking to be lonely while announcing my retirement.”

Federer, whose last competitive match was a loss to Hubert Hurkacz in last year’s Wimbledon quarter-finals, has been struggling with a knee problem.

He will play in the doubles on Friday evening but will not play a singles match in London.

