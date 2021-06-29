Tennis Tennis Federer wins in Wimbledon comeback as injured Mannarino retires The eight-time Wimbledon champion Federer came back from two sets to one down to level 6-4, 6-7(3), 3-6, 6-2 before Mannarino retired injured in the first round. Reuters 29 June, 2021 23:26 IST Roger Federer survived a scare from Frenchman Mannarino before the latter retired injured on Tuesday. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 29 June, 2021 23:26 IST Sixth seed Roger Federer survived a massive scare against Adrian Mannarino before advancing to the Wimbledon second round on Tuesday when the Frenchman retired with a knee injury after slipping on court.The match was poised at 6-4, 6-7(3), 3-6, 6-2 with the eight-times Wimbledon champion forcing a fifth set before Mannarino, who was celebrating his 33rd birthday on Tuesday, decided he could not continue.READ: Wimbledon 2021: Fourth seed Alexander Zverev eases past qualifier Tallon Griekspoor Federer was serving with a 4-2 lead in the fourth set when the 41st-ranked Mannarino slipped while attempting a return and twisted his right knee.The Frenchman received medical attention on Centre Court and limped back to complete the set before shaking hands with Federer, who now has a 7-0 head-to-head record against him. Our heart goes out to you, @AdrianMannarino - it was a performance to be proud of and we wish you a speedy recovery#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/0uREBcRcrc— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 29, 2021 Federer, at 39 the oldest man in the draw at this year's grasscourt Grand Slam, will meet either Frenchman Richard Gasquet or Yuichi Sugita of Japan for a place in the third round. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :