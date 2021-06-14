Roger Federer beats Ilya Ivashka on return to grass ahead of Wimbledon

Roger Federer's quest for a 11th title at Halle began with a 7-6(4), 7-5 win over Ilya Ivashka on Monday.

Since pulling out of Roland Garros, Federer had his first match at the ATP 500 event at the German city.

Two days before the match, the Swiss had said he had low-intensity practice for 30 minutes but felt his body had recovered from the rigours of the claycourt Grand Slam in Paris.

"The knee just needs always extra care, and I hope it's also going to react well to the grass," he had said, adding that he feels "all my strengths get amplified" when he plays on grass.

"I'm going to probably push a little bit more in practice this afternoon or maybe tomorrow, just to get the body ready for the grass courts, and I hope I have no negative reactions.

"I'm pretty positive about my chances... I'm confident that somehow I'll be fine in the coming days. But of course, I want to stay injury-free. That's the most important (thing) right now."

Federer, who turns 40 later this year, has always cited Wimbledon as his main goal of the season as he goes in search of his 21st Grand Slam title.