Bopanna-Marach progress to second round of Paris Masters

The doubles team of Rohan Bopanna and Oliver Marach progressed to the second round of the Paris Masters after a straight-sets win in their opening clash.

New Delhi 03 November, 2020 18:27 IST

Rohan Bopanna and partner Oliver Marach (not in picture) will next face the team of Fabrice Martin and Jean-Julien Rojer in the Paris Masters' round of 16. (File Image)   -  V. Sreenivasa Murthy

Rohan Bopanna and partner Oliver Marach of Austria advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters after beating Nikola Cacic and Dusan Lajovic 7-5, 7-6 (6) in the opening round clash.

The Indian-Austrian duo will next face the team of Fabrice Martin and Jean-Julien Rojer in the round of 16.

In the Eckental Challenger in Germany, Ramkumar Ramanathan won 6-4, 6-2 in the first round against Duje Ajdukovic of Croatia. The Indian will take on Japan's Hiroki Moriya in the round of 16.

Elsewhere in Germany, the doubles team of Rutuja Bhosale and Paige Hourigan advanced to the quarterfinal of the ITF women's event in Sharm El Sheikh by defeating the Egyptian pairing of Lamis Alhussein Abdel Aziz and Hala Fouad.

The results:

Paris Masters

Doubles (first round): Oliver Marach (Aut) & Rohan Bopanna bt Nikola Cacic & Dusan Lajovic (Srb) 7-5, 7-6(6).

Eckental Challenger, Germany

Singles (first round): Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Duje Ajdukovic (Cro) 6-4, 6-2.

ITF women, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Paige Hourigan (Nzl) & Rutuja Bhosale bt Lamis Alhussein Abdel Aziz & Hala Fouad (Egy) 6-1, 4-0 (retired).

 

