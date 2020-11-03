Bopanna-Marach progress to second round of Paris Masters

Rohan Bopanna and partner Oliver Marach of Austria advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters after beating Nikola Cacic and Dusan Lajovic 7-5, 7-6 (6) in the opening round clash.

The Indian-Austrian duo will next face the team of Fabrice Martin and Jean-Julien Rojer in the round of 16.

In the Eckental Challenger in Germany, Ramkumar Ramanathan won 6-4, 6-2 in the first round against Duje Ajdukovic of Croatia. The Indian will take on Japan's Hiroki Moriya in the round of 16.

Elsewhere in Germany, the doubles team of Rutuja Bhosale and Paige Hourigan advanced to the quarterfinal of the ITF women's event in Sharm El Sheikh by defeating the Egyptian pairing of Lamis Alhussein Abdel Aziz and Hala Fouad.