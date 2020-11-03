Tennis Tennis Bopanna-Marach progress to second round of Paris Masters The doubles team of Rohan Bopanna and Oliver Marach progressed to the second round of the Paris Masters after a straight-sets win in their opening clash. Team Sportstar New Delhi 03 November, 2020 18:27 IST Rohan Bopanna and partner Oliver Marach (not in picture) will next face the team of Fabrice Martin and Jean-Julien Rojer in the Paris Masters' round of 16. (File Image) - V. Sreenivasa Murthy Team Sportstar New Delhi 03 November, 2020 18:27 IST Rohan Bopanna and partner Oliver Marach of Austria advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters after beating Nikola Cacic and Dusan Lajovic 7-5, 7-6 (6) in the opening round clash.The Indian-Austrian duo will next face the team of Fabrice Martin and Jean-Julien Rojer in the round of 16.In the Eckental Challenger in Germany, Ramkumar Ramanathan won 6-4, 6-2 in the first round against Duje Ajdukovic of Croatia. The Indian will take on Japan's Hiroki Moriya in the round of 16.RELATED| Rutuja Bhosale keen to sustain the successful start Elsewhere in Germany, the doubles team of Rutuja Bhosale and Paige Hourigan advanced to the quarterfinal of the ITF women's event in Sharm El Sheikh by defeating the Egyptian pairing of Lamis Alhussein Abdel Aziz and Hala Fouad.The results:Paris MastersDoubles (first round): Oliver Marach (Aut) & Rohan Bopanna bt Nikola Cacic & Dusan Lajovic (Srb) 7-5, 7-6(6).RELATED| Bopanna-Middelkoop finish runners up at European Open in Antwerp Eckental Challenger, GermanySingles (first round): Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Duje Ajdukovic (Cro) 6-4, 6-2.ITF women, Sharm El Sheikh, EgyptDoubles (pre-quarterfinals): Paige Hourigan (Nzl) & Rutuja Bhosale bt Lamis Alhussein Abdel Aziz & Hala Fouad (Egy) 6-1, 4-0 (retired). Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos