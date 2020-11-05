Tennis Tennis Bopanna-Marach enter the quarterfinals of Paris Masters The unseeded Indo-Austrian pair came from behind to defeat their fancied rivals 3-6 6-4 10-8 in the round of 16 tie on Wednesday night. PTI 05 November, 2020 17:31 IST Rohan Bopanna (in frame) and partner Oliver Marach had defeated the Serbian pair of Dusan Lajovic and Nikola Cacic 7-5, 7-6 to move into the round of 16.(File Image) - V. Sreenivasa Murthy PTI 05 November, 2020 17:31 IST India’s Rohan Bopanna and Austrian Oliver Marach stunned ninth seeds Fabrice Martin and Jean-Julien Rojer in a hard-fought second round encounter to enter the men’s doubles quarterfinals of the Paris Masters tennis tournament here.The unseeded Indo-Austrian pair came from behind to defeat their fancied rivals 3-6 6-4 10-8 in the round of 16 tie Wednesday night.After losing the first set, the duo of Bopanna and Marach won the second to put the pressure on the French-Dutch pair.In the tie breaker, the 40-year-old Bopanna brought all his experience into play and was helped by Marach’s resolve to win the match.The Indian-Austrian duo will face the eigth seed pairing of Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Jurgen Melzer in the quarterfinals on Friday.Bopanna and Marach had defeated the Serbian pair of Dusan Lajovic and Nikola Cacic 7-5, 7-6 to move into the round of 16. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos