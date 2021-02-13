Bopanna crashes out in mixed doubles as India's Australian Open challenge ends

Tennis

Rohan Bopanna and Yingying Duan lost 6-4, 6-4 to U.S.’s Bethanie Mattek-Sands and U.K.’s Jamie Murray in the first round.

MELBOURNE 13 February, 2021 12:23 IST

Rohan Bopanna had bowed out of men's doubles on Friday. - AP (FILE)

Rohan Bopanna crashed out of the mixed doubles in the opening round on Saturday to draw curtains on India’s campaign at this year’s Australian Open.

Bopanna and his Chinese partner Yingying Duan lost 6-4, 6-4 to U.S.’s Bethanie Mattek-Sands and U.K.’s Jamie Murray in a contest that lasted an hour and three minutes. Bopanna and Japan’s Ben McLachlan had earlier bowed out of the men’s doubles after a 4-6, 6-7 (0) defeat to the Korean wild card pair of Ji Sung Nam and Min-Kyu Song in an opening-round match.

Divij Sharan and Ankita Raina had already crashed out of the men’s and women’s doubles after suffering defeats in the opening round on Thursday.

