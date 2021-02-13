Tennis Tennis Bopanna crashes out in mixed doubles as India's Australian Open challenge ends Rohan Bopanna and Yingying Duan lost 6-4, 6-4 to U.S.’s Bethanie Mattek-Sands and U.K.’s Jamie Murray in the first round. PTI MELBOURNE 13 February, 2021 12:23 IST Rohan Bopanna had bowed out of men's doubles on Friday. - AP (FILE) PTI MELBOURNE 13 February, 2021 12:23 IST Rohan Bopanna crashed out of the mixed doubles in the opening round on Saturday to draw curtains on India’s campaign at this year’s Australian Open.SCORE CENTREBopanna and his Chinese partner Yingying Duan lost 6-4, 6-4 to U.S.’s Bethanie Mattek-Sands and U.K.’s Jamie Murray in a contest that lasted an hour and three minutes. Bopanna and Japan’s Ben McLachlan had earlier bowed out of the men’s doubles after a 4-6, 6-7 (0) defeat to the Korean wild card pair of Ji Sung Nam and Min-Kyu Song in an opening-round match.ALSO READ | Medvedev into fourth roundDivij Sharan and Ankita Raina had already crashed out of the men’s and women’s doubles after suffering defeats in the opening round on Thursday. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos