Bopanna and Divij pair enters ATP quarterfinals in Eastbourne

Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan beat British wild cards Alastair Gray and Luke Johnson 7-5, 6-3 in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the €609,065 ATP tennis tournament in Eastbourne on Wednesday.

The results

€ 609,065 ATP, Eastbourne, Britain

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Rohan Bopanna & Divij Sharan bt Alastair Gray & Luke Johnson 7-5, 6-3.

$15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Julian Cash & Mark Whitehouse (GBR) bt Rinky Hijikata (Aus) & Siddhant Banthia 7-6(2), 1-6, [10-3].



$15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia

Singles (first round): Tara Malik (US) bt Humera Baharmus 6-4, 6-3.

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Sarah Lisa Aubertin (Tun) & Midori Castillo Meza (Mex) bt Arina Solomatina (Rus) & Humera Baharmus 6-2, 6-4.