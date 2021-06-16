Bopanna-Divij duo enters Halle Open quarterfinals

Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan knocked out second seeds Lukasz Kubot and Edouard Roger-Vasselin 7-6(11), 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals of the €1,455,925 Halle Open on Wednesday.

It was the first tournament together as a pair for Bopanna and Divij as they were compelled to play with other partners to ensure their entry into tournaments.

In the $100,000 ITF women’s event in Nottingham, Ankita Raina - in partnership with Renata Zarazua of Mexico - beat the third seeds from Belgium, Greet Minnen and Alison Van Uytvanck 6-3, 4-6, 10-7.

In the $25,000 ITF women’s event in Madrid, Karman Kaur Thandi fired 13 aces, won two points more than her opponent, yet was beaten by qualifier Cristina Dinu of Romania 1-6, 7-6(5), 6-2 in the first round.

Other results

€132,280 Challenger, Nottingham: First round: Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Leonardo Mayer (Arg) 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(1).

$100,000 ITF women, Nottingham: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Renata Zarazua (Mex) & Ankita Raina bt Greet Minnen & Alison Van Yutvanck (Bel) 6-3, 4-6, [10-7].

$25,000 ITF women, Figueira da Foz, Portugal: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Momoko Kobori & Ayano Shimizu (Jpn) bt Junri Namigata (Jpn) & Riya Bhatia 6-2, 5-7, [10-4].

$25,000 ITF women, Madrid: First round: Cristina Dinu (Rou) bt Karman Kaur Thandi 1-6, 7-6(5), 6-2.

$15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Alexander Kotzen (USA) & Siddhant Banthia bt Thomas Fancutt (Aus) & Ajeet Rai (Nzl) 6-3, 6-0.