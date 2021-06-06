Bopanna-Skugor pairing enters French Open quarterfinals

India's Rohan Bopanna and his Croatian partner Franko Skugor progressed through to the quarterfinals of the 2021 French Open after getting a walkover in its Round of 16 clash on Sunday.

The duo was set to take on Matwe Middelkoop and Marcelo Arevalo, but made it to the last eight stage, after their opponents withdrew before the match.

The Indo-Croatian pairing will now face Pablo Andujar and Pedro Martinez in the quarterfinals on Monday.

Bopanna and Skugor had prevailed 6-4, 7-5 over Frances Tiafo and Nicholas Monroe in the second round match on Thursday.

The 41-year-old is not defending any points this year at the Roland Garros, but requires points since this is his last chance to improve his ranking. The rankings, as of June 10, will be considered for entry into the Tokyo Olympics

(With PTI Inputs)