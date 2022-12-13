Rohan Bopanna hosts doubles camp in Dubai

Rohan Bopanna is the best doubles player in the country, by a mile. Ranked 19, the former world No.3, is busy tuning the quality of doubles in the country with a preparatory camp in Dubai.

“Unfortunately, I am the only top-100 doubles player in the camp”, says Bopanna, as he points out that Ramkumar Ramanathan (71), Saketh Myneni (84) and Yuki Bhambri (96) are missing the camp.

“Ramkumar has his own reason. Saketh and Yuki were scheduled to join but are injured”, observed Bopanna, who has channelised support from Pune Metropolitan District Tennis Association (PMDTA) and KPIT for the camp.

The support ensures that the players just about buy their ticket to Dubai which Bopanna felt was important as he keeps insisting on players investing on their tennis to get better.

“We are having the camp in Dubai so that the players are out of their comfort zone, away from family distractions, and focus on best preparation for the season. Apart from the ATP event in Pune, there are a few Challengers in the country”, said Bopanna.

Purav Raja, Divij Sharan, Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, Sriram Balaji,Anirudh Chandrashekhar, Vijay Sundar Prashanth, Arjun Kadhe would all be in the camp along with Toshihide Matsui of Japan and Fernando Ramboli of Brazil.

“Parikshit Somani and Sai Karteek Reddy wanted to join and we agreed. The leading singles players are having their coaches and plans”, said Bopanna, as he explained the reason for having a doubles camp.

Most of the players have the ability to break through to the next level but the idea is to help them sustain a good level.

“They all know how to play doubles. They can improve their technique and work as a team. The camp basically gives them a different perspective”, he said.

Interestingly, four courts at the Sania Mirza Academy in Dubai are being utilised, with the camp being conducted during midday to avoid disturbing the regular training schedule. Jeff Coetzee and M Balanchandran are the coaches, along with physios Gaurang Shukla and Manish Singh, apart from strength and conditioning coach Ashish Borkar.

“Some Kazakh players are also training in Dubai in a different place. We will have some matches, sets etc.”, remarked Bopanna.

“My coach Scott Davidoff is here in Dubai. We assembled yesterday. We could have started earlier, but waited for the players to finish their league commitments. The camp will finish on December 23, so that players can reach Pune and get acclimated to the conditions for the ATP event. Or reach home for a few days before starting the season again”, said Bopanna.

In the absence of Matthew Ebden, Bopanna would be partnering 35th ranked singles player, Botic van de Zandschulp of Holland for doubles in Pune.