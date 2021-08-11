Tennis Tennis Bopanna makes second round at ATP Toronto, Ankita advances in Landisville In the next round, Rohan Bopanna and Ivan Dodig will meet Simone Bolelli and Maximo Gonzalez, while Ankita Raina qualified for the main draw at ITF Landisville. Team Sportstar 11 August, 2021 20:59 IST Former partners Rohan Bopanna, Ivan Dodig beat Fabio Fognini and Lorenzo Sonego in the doubles first round at Toronto Masters (File Photo). - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 11 August, 2021 20:59 IST Rohan Bopanna, seeded eighth in partnership with Ivan Dodig of Croatia, beat the Italian duo of Fabio Fognini and Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 7-6(4) in the doubles first round of the $3,487,915 ATP tennis tournament in Canada.In the pre-quarterfinals, Bopanna and his partner are scheduled to square off against Simone Bolelli and Maximo Gonzalez.RELATED | Medvedev advances in Toronto; Andreescu wins in Montreal Meanwhile, at the $100,000 ITF women’s event in the United States, Ankita Raina has qualified for the main draw and will play her doubles partner Renata Zarazua of Mexico.THE RESULTS (INVOLVING INDIANS):$3,487,915 ATP Toronto Doubles (first round): Ivan Dodig & Rohan Bopanna beat Fabio Fognini & Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 7-6(4).$100,000 ITF Landisville Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Renata Zarazua & Ankita Raina beat Sophie Chang & Sophia Whittle (US) 6-3, 7-5.ALSO READ | Konta says COVID-19 the "worst illness" after missing Olympics and Wimbledon Qualifying singles (final round): Ankita Raina beat Katie Boulter (Great Britain) 6-4, 6-1.€31,440 Prague Challenger Doubles (pre-quarters): Yan Bondarevskiy (Russia) & Oleg Prihodko (Ukraine) beat Sriram Balaji & Arjun Kadhe 6-4, 6-4.$15,000 ITF Monastir Doubles (pre-quarters): Mateo Nicolas Martinez & Santiago Fa Rodriguez Taverna (Argentina) beat Rimpei Kawakami (Japan) & Adil Kalyanpur 6-2, 7-6(4); Naoki Tajima (Jpn) & Siddhant Banthia beat Yuki Mochizuki & Makoto Ochi (Jpn) 7-5, 6-4; Jeremy Beale & Thomas Fancutt (Australia) beat Drew Baird (US) & Rishab Agarwal 6-4, 6-4. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :