Bopanna makes second round at ATP Toronto, Ankita advances in Landisville

Rohan Bopanna, seeded eighth in partnership with Ivan Dodig of Croatia, beat the Italian duo of Fabio Fognini and Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 7-6(4) in the doubles first round of the $3,487,915 ATP tennis tournament in Canada.

In the pre-quarterfinals, Bopanna and his partner are scheduled to square off against Simone Bolelli and Maximo Gonzalez.

Meanwhile, at the $100,000 ITF women’s event in the United States, Ankita Raina has qualified for the main draw and will play her doubles partner Renata Zarazua of Mexico.

THE RESULTS (INVOLVING INDIANS):

$100,000 ITF Landisville Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Renata Zarazua & Ankita Raina beat Sophie Chang & Sophia Whittle (US) 6-3, 7-5.

Qualifying singles (final round): Ankita Raina beat Katie Boulter (Great Britain) 6-4, 6-1.

€31,440 Prague Challenger Doubles (pre-quarters): Yan Bondarevskiy (Russia) & Oleg Prihodko (Ukraine) beat Sriram Balaji & Arjun Kadhe 6-4, 6-4.

$15,000 ITF Monastir Doubles (pre-quarters): Mateo Nicolas Martinez & Santiago Fa Rodriguez Taverna (Argentina) beat Rimpei Kawakami (Japan) & Adil Kalyanpur 6-2, 7-6(4);

Naoki Tajima (Jpn) & Siddhant Banthia beat Yuki Mochizuki & Makoto Ochi (Jpn) 7-5, 6-4;

Jeremy Beale & Thomas Fancutt (Australia) beat Drew Baird (US) & Rishab Agarwal 6-4, 6-4.