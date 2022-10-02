Tennis

Bopanna-Middelkoop duo clinch doubles title in Tel Aviv

It was the third title of the season for the 42-year-old Bopanna, who had won the other two, early in the season with Ramkumar Ramathan in Adelaide and Pune.

Kamesh Srinivasan
NEW DELHI 02 October, 2022 20:34 IST
NEW DELHI 02 October, 2022 20:34 IST
It was the 39th career doubles title for Bopanna. (FILE)

It was the 39th career doubles title for Bopanna. (FILE) | Photo Credit: Getty Images

It was the third title of the season for the 42-year-old Bopanna, who had won the other two, early in the season with Ramkumar Ramathan in Adelaide and Pune.

The top seeded Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop cruised to a 6-2, 6-4 victory over third seeds Santiago Gonzalez and Andres Molteni in the doubles final of the $1,019,855 ATP tennis tournament in Tel Aviv on Sunday.

Also Read
Indian sports news wrap, October 2

It was a smart finish for the Indo-Dutch pair after it had negotiated the super tie-break in the first three rounds.

It was the third title of the season for the 42-year-old Bopanna, who had won the other two, early in the season with Ramkumar Ramathan in Adelaide and Pune.

It was the 39th career doubles title for Bopanna, and 22nd on the ATP Tour. He has also won 11 Challenger and six ITF titles with the first coming his way in 2002.

The champion team collected $50,000 and 250 ATP points, and the runner-up, $26,850 and 150 points.

The results: $1,019,855 ATP, Tel Aviv, Israel

Doubles (final): Matwe Middelkoop (Ned) & Rohan Bopanna bt Santiago Gonzalez (Mex) & Andres Molteni (Arg) 6-2, 6-4.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us