Bopanna-Middelkoop duo clinch doubles title in Tel Aviv

The top seeded Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop cruised to a 6-2, 6-4 victory over third seeds Santiago Gonzalez and Andres Molteni in the doubles final of the $1,019,855 ATP tennis tournament in Tel Aviv on Sunday.

Also Read Indian sports news wrap, October 2

It was a smart finish for the Indo-Dutch pair after it had negotiated the super tie-break in the first three rounds.

It was the third title of the season for the 42-year-old Bopanna, who had won the other two, early in the season with Ramkumar Ramathan in Adelaide and Pune.

It was the 39th career doubles title for Bopanna, and 22nd on the ATP Tour. He has also won 11 Challenger and six ITF titles with the first coming his way in 2002.

The champion team collected $50,000 and 250 ATP points, and the runner-up, $26,850 and 150 points.

The results: $1,019,855 ATP, Tel Aviv, Israel

Doubles (final): Matwe Middelkoop (Ned) & Rohan Bopanna bt Santiago Gonzalez (Mex) & Andres Molteni (Arg) 6-2, 6-4.