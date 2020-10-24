Tennis Tennis Bopanna-Middelkoop advance at European Open, Prajnesh in Wolffkran Open semis Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop moved into the doubles semis at the European Open, while Prajnesh Gunneswaran cruised into the last-four of the Wolffkran Open. Team Sportstar New Delhi 24 October, 2020 18:58 IST Prajnesh Gunneswaran will face Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands in the Wolffkran Open semifinal. - R. Ragu/ File Photo Team Sportstar New Delhi 24 October, 2020 18:58 IST Rohan Bopanna in partnership with Matwe Middelkoop of the Netherlands beat Alex De Minaur and Matt Reid of Australia 6-3, 4-6, 10-4 to move into the doubles semifinals of the European Open in Antwerp, Belgium.Bopanna and Middelkoop will take on fifth seeds Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen of Belgium in the semifinal.RELATED| Prajnesh Gunneswaran advances to Wolffkran Open quarters In the Wolffkran Open challenger in Germany, seventh seed Prajnesh Gunneswaran continued with his good run as he earned a hard-fought 7-5, 6-7(9), 6-3 win over qualifier Daniel Masur. He will take on Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands in the semifinal.RELATED| Mary Pierce: Indian singles tennis players need killer instinct Arjun Kadhe and partner Vladyslav Manafov of Ukraine won the doubles title at the ITF men’s Futures event in Egypt.The results:European Open in Antwerp, BelgiumDoubles (quarterfinal): Matwe Middelkoop (Ned) & Rohan Bopanna bt Alex De Minaur & Matt Reid (Aus) 6-3, 4-6, [10-4].Wolffkran Open - Ismaning, GermanySingles (quarterfinal): Prajnesh Gunneswaran bt Daniel Masur (Ger) 7-5, 6-7(9), 6-3.ITF men's Futures, Sharm El Sheikh, EgyptDoubles (final): Vladyslav Manafov (Ukr) & Arjun Kadhe bt Ivan Gakhov (Rus) & Georgii Kravchenko (Ukr) 6-3, 6-4. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos