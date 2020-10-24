Bopanna-Middelkoop advance at European Open, Prajnesh in Wolffkran Open semis

Rohan Bopanna in partnership with Matwe Middelkoop of the Netherlands beat Alex De Minaur and Matt Reid of Australia 6-3, 4-6, 10-4 to move into the doubles semifinals of the European Open in Antwerp, Belgium.

Bopanna and Middelkoop will take on fifth seeds Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen of Belgium in the semifinal.

In the Wolffkran Open challenger in Germany, seventh seed Prajnesh Gunneswaran continued with his good run as he earned a hard-fought 7-5, 6-7(9), 6-3 win over qualifier Daniel Masur.

He will take on Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands in the semifinal.

Arjun Kadhe and partner Vladyslav Manafov of Ukraine won the doubles title at the ITF men’s Futures event in Egypt.

The results:

European Open in Antwerp, Belgium

Doubles (quarterfinal): Matwe Middelkoop (Ned) & Rohan Bopanna bt Alex De Minaur & Matt Reid (Aus) 6-3, 4-6, [10-4].

Wolffkran Open - Ismaning, Germany

Singles (quarterfinal): Prajnesh Gunneswaran bt Daniel Masur (Ger) 7-5, 6-7(9), 6-3.

ITF men's Futures, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt

Doubles (final): Vladyslav Manafov (Ukr) & Arjun Kadhe bt Ivan Gakhov (Rus) & Georgii Kravchenko (Ukr) 6-3, 6-4.