Bopanna-Qureshi crash out of ATP tennis tournament in Bulgaria

Rohan Bopanna in partnership with Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi was beaten 6-2, 6-7(1), 10-7 by the third seeds Oliver Marach and Philipp Oswald in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the € 481,270 ATP tennis tournament in Bulgaria.

In the Challenger in Romania, eighth seed Sumit Nagal sailed past Lucas Miedler of Austria 6-3, 6-1 in the first round.

The results:

€ 481,270 ATP, Sofia, Bulgaria
Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Oliver Marach & Philipp Oswald (Aut) bt Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi (Pak) & Rohan Bopanna 6-2, 6-7(1), [10-7].

€ 44,820 Challenger, Sibiu, Romania
Singles (first round): Sumit Nagal bt Lucas Miedler (Aut) 6-3, 6-1.

€ 44,820 Challenger, Murcia, Spain
Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Raul Brancacciio & Flavio Cobolli (Ita) bt Anirudh Chandrasekar & Manish Sureshkumar 6-2, 7-6(6).
Qualifying singles (first round): Jonathan Mridha (Swe) bt Manish Sureshkumar 7-6(2), 6-4.