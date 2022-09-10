Tennis

Bopanna withdraws from Davis Cup tie against Norway, Saketh confirmed as replacement

Rohan Bopanna on Saturday announced on social media that he would not be competing in the India’s Davis Cup tie against Norway due to an injury.

Kamesh Srinivasan
10 September, 2022 11:35 IST
Rohan Bopanna in action. (File Photo)

Rohan Bopanna in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Indian aspirations for the Davis Cup World Group tie against Norway suffered a jolt as world No.19 doubles star, Rohan Bopanna, withdrew owing to a knee injury.

The secretary general of the All India Tennis Association (AITA), Anil Dhupar, already in Norway, stated that Saketh Myneni would be the replacement.

Saketh has had a very successful season so far, winning half a dozen Challenger doubles titles, most of them with Yuki Bhambri who is a key member of the squad.

Ramkumar Ramanathan, Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Sasikumar Mukund are the other members of the team as recorded in the Davis Cup website.

Sumit Nagal was also named in the six-member team, but there was no clarity about him reaching Norway for the tie, possibly as a reserve.

Captain Rohit Rajpal and coach Zeeshan Ali have already reached Norway and the team is expected to assemble in strength shortly to get acclimatised to the conditions and prepare in right earnest.

Norway has named Casper Ruud, the US Open finalist, who could become world No.1 if he wins the Grand Slam in New York. The other members of the team Viktor Durasovic (341), Lukas Hellum Lilleengen (1089) apart from Herman Hoeyeraal and Simen Sunde Bratholm without any world rank, offer hope to the Indian team.

