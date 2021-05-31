Tennis Tennis French Open: Sofia Kenin beats Jelena Ostapenko in opener Kenin, who lost to Iga Swiatek in last year's final at Roland Garros, held her nerve to secure a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 victory. AFP 31 May, 2021 22:38 IST Kenin, the 2020 Australian Open champion, will face qualifier and fellow American Hailey Baptiste for a place in the last 32. - GETTY IMAGES AFP 31 May, 2021 22:38 IST Fourth seed Sofia Kenin withstood a comeback from former champion Jelena Ostapenko to win in three sets and reach the French Open second round on Monday.The United States' Kenin, who lost to Iga Swiatek in last year's final at Roland Garros, held her nerve to secure a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 victory.READ: Federer completes French Open return with breezy first round win Latvia's Ostapenko has struggled for consistency since her shock title win as a teenager in 2017 and is now 44th in the WTA rankings.Kenin, the 2020 Australian Open champion, will face qualifier and fellow American Hailey Baptiste for a place in the last 32. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.