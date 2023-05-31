Tennis

Roland Garros: Debutant Stearns beats former champ Ostapenko to reach French Open 3rd round

The 17th-seeded Latvian dropped her serve five times against Stearns and hit 28 unforced errors in her 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 loss.

AP
PARIS 31 May, 2023 17:44 IST
Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia serves against Peyton Stearns of United States during the Women’s Second Round Match of the 2023 French Open.

Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia serves against Peyton Stearns of United States during the Women’s Second Round Match of the 2023 French Open. | Photo Credit: CLIVE MASON/ Getty Images

French Open debutant Peyton Stearns produced the biggest win of her career by defeating former champion Jelena Ostapenko to reach the third round at Roland Garros on Wednesday.

Stearns, a former player at the University of Texas, only turned professional in June last year.

Ostapenko won the 2017 French Open but has since failed to advance past the 3rd round. The 17th-seeded Latvian dropped her serve five times against Stearns and hit 28 unforced errors in her 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 loss.

The 21-year-old Stearns has been climbing the WTA rankings and entered the French Open at No. 69 on the back of an encouraging clay-court campaign.

Third-seeded Jessica Pegula also advanced after Camila Giorgi retired due to injury. The American led 6-2 when her Italian rival threw in the towel.

