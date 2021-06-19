Tennis Tennis Rublev to face Humbert in Halle Open final Andrey Rublev will aim to win his first grasscourt title when he takes on Ugo Humbert in the Halle Open final on Sunday. Reuters Halle 19 June, 2021 22:38 IST Andrey Rublev beat Nikoloz Basilashvili in three sets to progress to the final at the Halle Open. - Getty Images Reuters Halle 19 June, 2021 22:38 IST Fourth seed Andrey Rublev churned out another fine win on grass as he overcame qualifier Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 to reach the Halle Open final on Saturday.Rublev will face fellow youngster Ugo Humbert after the 22-year-old Frenchman beat Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(5).RELATED| Cameron Norrie sets up Berrettini final at Queen's The fourth-seeded Russian dropped his first set this week on the grass but responded to ease through a deciding set. Rublev claimed his 33rd match win of the year - second only to Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (39) on the ATP standings.He also took his match record in ATP 500 events to 29-2 since the Tour resumed last year after the coronavirus shutdown - a period in which he has won four titles at that level."It's my first final on grass and in Halle," world number seven Rublev said. "I think I can play on every surface and I will try my best again tomorrow."RELATED| Jabeur wins twice to reach Birmingham Classic final Auger-Aliassime beat Umbert in Stuttgart last week but this time the tables were turned as the Frenchman prevailed. It perhaps should have been easier as he led by a set and a break and had points for a 4-1 lead before his Canadian opponent began to find his range.Umbert also failed to convert a match point at 5-4 in the third set but got the job done in the tiebreak. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :