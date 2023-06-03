Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

French Open 2023: Rune mauls qualifier Olivieri en route to fourth round

The gap in quality between sixth seed Rune and his opponent, ranked 231st in the world, was quickly evident with the Argentine completely overwhelmed by the Dane’s aggressive game.

Published : Jun 03, 2023 19:24 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Denmark’s Holger Rune celebrates after winning his third round against Argentina’s Genaro Alberto Olivieri
Denmark’s Holger Rune celebrates after winning his third round against Argentina’s Genaro Alberto Olivieri | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Denmark’s Holger Rune celebrates after winning his third round against Argentina’s Genaro Alberto Olivieri | Photo Credit: AP

Dane Holger Rune took a step close to becoming his country’s first male Grand Slam singles champion when he powered past Argentine qualifier Genaro Alberto Olivieri 6-4, 6-1, 6-3 on Saturday to reach the French Open fourth round.

The gap in quality between sixth seed Rune and his opponent, ranked 231st in the world, was quickly evident with the Argentine completely overwhelmed by the Dane’s aggressive game at the start.

Olivieri’s weak second serves, which regularly dipped below 150 kmh, made him even more vulnerable to Rune’s attacks in windy conditions on Philippe Chatrier court.

ALSO READ
Nadal likely to miss rest of season after keyhole surgery on hip

He broke Olivieri early and followed up with another break after the Argentine had briefly battled back to clinch the first set 6-4.

The 20-year-old, bidding to join former world number one Caroline Wozniacki as Denmark’s only singles Grand Slam winners, cruised through the second set in 35 minutes, sealing it with another booming crosscourt forehand.

A quarterfinalist last year in his maiden appearance at Roland Garros, Rune secured his last-16 spot on his fourth match point.

Related Topics

French Open 2023 /

Holger Rune /

Roland Garros

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIH Pro League: India beats Great Britain on penalty shootout
    Team Sportstar
  2. FA Cup Final, Manchester United vs Manchester City Live updates: Lineups out; Streaming details
    Team Sportstar
  3. French Open 2023: Rune mauls qualifier Olivieri en route to fourth round
    Reuters
  4. Messi leaves PSG: FIFA World Cup winner thanks Ligue 1 side for ‘wonderful experience’
    Team Sportstar
  5. UWCL final LIVE score, Barcelona vs Wolfsburg updates: Lineups OUT, Putellas starts on bench; Kick-off at 7:30pm
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. French Open 2023: Rune mauls qualifier Olivieri en route to fourth round
    Reuters
  2. Nadal likely to miss rest of season after keyhole surgery on hip
    AFP
  3. French Open 2023: Ruud rallies to beat Zhang in four sets
    AP
  4. Elena Rybakina withdraws from French Open due to viral illness
    Reuters
  5. ‘Nothing matters’: Attitude adjustment helps Tsitsipas rediscover his rhythm
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIH Pro League: India beats Great Britain on penalty shootout
    Team Sportstar
  2. FA Cup Final, Manchester United vs Manchester City Live updates: Lineups out; Streaming details
    Team Sportstar
  3. French Open 2023: Rune mauls qualifier Olivieri en route to fourth round
    Reuters
  4. Messi leaves PSG: FIFA World Cup winner thanks Ligue 1 side for ‘wonderful experience’
    Team Sportstar
  5. UWCL final LIVE score, Barcelona vs Wolfsburg updates: Lineups OUT, Putellas starts on bench; Kick-off at 7:30pm
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment