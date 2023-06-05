French Open 2023: Rune beats Cerundolo in final set tiebreak, sets up quarterfinal rematch with Ruud

Published : Jun 05, 2023 22:55 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Denmark’s Holger Rune plays a forehand against Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo during his French Open fourth-round match at Roland-Garros, Paris on Monday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Holger Rune edged Francisco Cerundolo in a final set tiebreak to reach his second straight French Open quarterfinal at Roland-Garros, Paris on Monday.

Sixth-seeded Dane Rune beat 23rd-seeded Argentine Cerundolo 7-6(3), 3-6, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6(7) in three hours 59 minutes to set up a quarterfinal rematch with Casper Ruud, last year’s runner-up.

In last year’s quarterfinal, Ruud had beaten Rune 6-1, 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-3. After the loss, Rune had told Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet that his opponent had shouted at him. “The team is really nice and sweet, but then he [Ruud] goes straight to me and shouts ‘Ja!’ straight up in my face,” he said.

More to follow...