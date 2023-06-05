Holger Rune edged Francisco Cerundolo in a final set tiebreak to reach his second straight French Open quarterfinal at Roland-Garros, Paris on Monday.
Sixth-seeded Dane Rune beat 23rd-seeded Argentine Cerundolo 7-6(3), 3-6, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6(7) in three hours 59 minutes to set up a quarterfinal rematch with Casper Ruud, last year’s runner-up.
In last year’s quarterfinal, Ruud had beaten Rune 6-1, 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-3. After the loss, Rune had told Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet that his opponent had shouted at him. “The team is really nice and sweet, but then he [Ruud] goes straight to me and shouts ‘Ja!’ straight up in my face,” he said.
More to follow...
Latest on Sportstar
- French Open 2023: Rune beats Cerundolo in final set tiebreak, sets up quarterfinal rematch with Ruud
- Haddad Maia beats Sorribes Tormo in third-longest women’s match at French Open
- Gundogan is HIM: Man City midfielder emerges as Guardiola’s man for big moments
- WTC Final 2023: We don’t feel any pressure of trying to win an ICC trophy, says Rahul Dravid
- Spurs agree terms for Postecoglou to become manager - reports
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE