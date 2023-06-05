Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

French Open 2023: Rune beats Cerundolo in final set tiebreak, sets up quarterfinal rematch with Ruud

Sixth-seeded Dane Rune beat 23rd-seeded Argentine Cerundolo 7-6(3), 3-6, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6(7) to set up a quarterfinal rematch with Casper Ruud, last year’s runner-up.

Published : Jun 05, 2023 22:55 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Denmark’s Holger Rune plays a forehand against Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo during his French Open fourth-round match at Roland-Garros, Paris on Monday.
Denmark’s Holger Rune plays a forehand against Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo during his French Open fourth-round match at Roland-Garros, Paris on Monday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Denmark’s Holger Rune plays a forehand against Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo during his French Open fourth-round match at Roland-Garros, Paris on Monday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Holger Rune edged Francisco Cerundolo in a final set tiebreak to reach his second straight French Open quarterfinal at Roland-Garros, Paris on Monday.

Sixth-seeded Dane Rune beat 23rd-seeded Argentine Cerundolo 7-6(3), 3-6, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6(7) in three hours 59 minutes to set up a quarterfinal rematch with Casper Ruud, last year’s runner-up.

In last year’s quarterfinal, Ruud had beaten Rune 6-1, 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-3. After the loss, Rune had told Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet that his opponent had shouted at him. “The team is really nice and sweet, but then he [Ruud] goes straight to me and shouts ‘Ja!’ straight up in my face,” he said.

More to follow...

Related Topics

French Open /

Holger Rune /

Roland Garros /

Francisco Cerundolo /

Grand Slam /

ATP

Latest on Sportstar

  1. French Open 2023: Rune beats Cerundolo in final set tiebreak, sets up quarterfinal rematch with Ruud
    Team Sportstar
  2. Haddad Maia beats Sorribes Tormo in third-longest women’s match at French Open
    AFP
  3. Gundogan is HIM: Man City midfielder emerges as Guardiola’s man for big moments
    Aashin Prasad
  4. WTC Final 2023: We don’t feel any pressure of trying to win an ICC trophy, says Rahul Dravid
    PTI
  5. Spurs agree terms for Postecoglou to become manager - reports
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. French Open 2023: Rune beats Cerundolo in final set tiebreak, sets up quarterfinal rematch with Ruud
    Team Sportstar
  2. Gauff beats Schmiedlova to enter French Open quarterfinals
    AFP
  3. French Open 2023: Ruud reaches quarterfinals after straight-sets win over Jarry
    Reuters
  4. Haddad Maia beats Sorribes Tormo in third-longest women’s match at French Open
    AFP
  5. French Open 2023: Russian Kasatkina feeling bitter after being booed post loss to Ukraine’s Svitolina
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. French Open 2023: Rune beats Cerundolo in final set tiebreak, sets up quarterfinal rematch with Ruud
    Team Sportstar
  2. Haddad Maia beats Sorribes Tormo in third-longest women’s match at French Open
    AFP
  3. Gundogan is HIM: Man City midfielder emerges as Guardiola’s man for big moments
    Aashin Prasad
  4. WTC Final 2023: We don’t feel any pressure of trying to win an ICC trophy, says Rahul Dravid
    PTI
  5. Spurs agree terms for Postecoglou to become manager - reports
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment