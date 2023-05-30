Tennis

French Open 2023: Rune passes Eubanks test to make second round

Rune reached the quarterfinals last year and the 20-year-old came into the tournament with big expectations on his shoulders after his run to the Munich title and runner-up finishes in Monte Carlo and Rome.

Reuters
PARIS 30 May, 2023 23:27 IST
Denmark's Holger Rune celebrates winning his first round match against USA's Christopher Eubanks at the French Open on Tuesday.

Denmark’s Holger Rune celebrates winning his first round match against USA’s Christopher Eubanks at the French Open on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Danish sixth seed Holger Rune overcame a mid-match wobble to see off French Open debutant Christopher Eubanks 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(2), 6-2 in the opening round of Roland-Garros on Tuesday.

The world number six took the first set but dropped the next in tame fashion and was pushed hard in the third by Eubanks who was seeking a first top-10 victory on his third attempt.

After edging ahead in the contest via the tiebreak, Rune stepped up his game for an early break in the fourth set and recovered after a fall late on to close out the victory. 

“It was super difficult. There are always nerves coming into the first round and Chris was playing very freely,” said Rune.

“This is one of my favourite tournaments so I had to adjust and I’m very happy to come through.”

Rune will play either French veteran Gael Monfils or Argentina’s Sebastian Baez for a third-round berth.

(With inputs from AFP)

