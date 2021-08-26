Tennis Tennis Rutuja beaten by top seed Perrin in the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament Rutuja Bhosale was beaten 6-3, 6-1 by top seed Conny Perrin of Switzerland in the pre-quarterfinals of the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Spain. Kamesh Srinivasan NEW DELHI 26 August, 2021 19:43 IST FILE IMAGE: In the doubles, Rutuja seeded second with Ya-Hsuan Lee of Chinese Taipei was beaten 11-9 in the super tie-break of the quarterfinals by Freya Christie and Yuriko Lily Miyazaki. - THE HINDU Kamesh Srinivasan NEW DELHI 26 August, 2021 19:43 IST Rutuja Bhosale was beaten 6-3, 6-1 by top seed Conny Perrin of Switzerland in the pre-quarterfinals of the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Spain.In the doubles, Rutuja seeded second with Ya-Hsuan Lee of Chinese Taipei was beaten 11-9 in the super tie-break of the quarterfinals by Freya Christie and Yuriko Lily Miyazaki.ResultsThe results:$25,000 ITF women, Vigo, Spain Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Conny Perrin (Sui) bt Rutuja Bhosale 6-3, 6-1.Doubles (quarterfinals): Alicia Barnett (GBR) & Olivia Gadecki (Aus) bt Sakura Hosogi (Jpn) & Sowjanya Bavisetti 6-2, 6-1; Freya Christie (GBR) & Yuriko Lily Miyazaki (Jpnn) bt Ya-Hsuan Lee (Tpe) & Rutuja Bhosale 6-3, 3-6, [11-9].$15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Noelia Zeballos Melgar (Bol) bt Sravya Shivani Chilakalapudi 6-1, 4-0 (retired); First round: Sravya Shivani Chilakalapudi bt Alejandra Gutierrez (Col) 3-6, 7-5, 6-3; Nana Kawagishi (Jpn) bt Humera Baharmus 6-2, 7-5.Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Sharmada Balu & Sravya Shivani bt Tara Malik (US) & Danniela Glanzer (Aut) 3-6, 6-4, [10-6]; Nana Kawagishi (Jpn) & Humera Baharmus bt Marija Semenistaja (Lat) & Emma Van Poppel (Ned) 6-3, 6-3. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :