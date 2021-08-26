Rutuja beaten by top seed Perrin in the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament

Rutuja Bhosale was beaten 6-3, 6-1 by top seed Conny Perrin of Switzerland in the pre-quarterfinals of the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Spain.

In the doubles, Rutuja seeded second with Ya-Hsuan Lee of Chinese Taipei was beaten 11-9 in the super tie-break of the quarterfinals by Freya Christie and Yuriko Lily Miyazaki.

