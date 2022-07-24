French Open finalist Casper Ruud successfully defended his Swiss Open title in Gstaad with a come-from-behind win over Matteo Berrettini on Sunday.

Top-seeded Norwegian Ruud lost the opening set 4-6 before bouncing back to take the second set 7-4 in the tiebreak against the second-seeded Italian, who won the title in Gstaad in 2018.

Comeback Casper



The moment @CasperRuud98 defeated Berrettini from a set down to capture the 2022 Gstaad title! pic.twitter.com/bYYnd7mLJ0 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) July 24, 2022

World number five Ruud dominated the deciding set, winning it 6-2 and became the first man since Spain’s Sergi Bruguera (1992-94) to defend the title in Gstaad.

This is Ruud’s third title of the year after lifting the winner’s trophies in Buenos Aires and Geneva.

For Berrettini, this was his first tournament since withdrawing from Wimbledon after testing positive for COVID-19. He had clinched the titles at Queen’s and Stuttgart.