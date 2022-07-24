Tennis

Ruud beats Berrettini to defend Gstaad title

French Open finalist Casper Ruud beat Matteo Berrettini 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2 and became the first man since Sergi Bruguera to defend the title in Gstaad.

Team Sportstar
24 July, 2022 18:20 IST
Norway’s Casper Ruud reacts after winning the final against Italy’s Matteo Berrettini at the Swiss Open in Gstaad on Sunday.

Norway’s Casper Ruud reacts after winning the final against Italy’s Matteo Berrettini at the Swiss Open in Gstaad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AFP

French Open finalist Casper Ruud successfully defended his Swiss Open title in Gstaad with a come-from-behind win over Matteo Berrettini on Sunday.

Top-seeded Norwegian Ruud lost the opening set 4-6 before bouncing back to take the second set 7-4 in the tiebreak against the second-seeded Italian, who won the title in Gstaad in 2018.

World number five Ruud dominated the deciding set, winning it 6-2 and became the first man since Spain’s Sergi Bruguera (1992-94) to defend the title in Gstaad.

This is Ruud’s third title of the year after lifting the winner’s trophies in Buenos Aires and Geneva.

For Berrettini, this was his first tournament since withdrawing from Wimbledon after testing positive for COVID-19. He had clinched the titles at Queen’s and Stuttgart.

