Tennis

ATP Rankings: Ruud moves past Medvedev, Djokovic World No.1

Here is all you need to know about the latest ATP Rankings released on April 10, 2023.

Team Sportstar
10 April, 2023 22:47 IST
10 April, 2023 22:47 IST
FILE PHOTO: Norway’s Casper Ruud moved up to fourth spot in the latest ATP Rankings.

FILE PHOTO: Norway’s Casper Ruud moved up to fourth spot in the latest ATP Rankings. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Here is all you need to know about the latest ATP Rankings released on April 10, 2023.

Here is all you need to know about the latest ATP Rankings released on April 10, 2023.

Casper Ruud moved past Daniil Medvedev into fourth spot in the latest ATP Rankings on Monday.

Also Read
WTA Rankings: Jabeur moves to fourth spot, Swiatek stays on top

Norway’s Ruud, a former World No.2, beat Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic to win the ATP250 event in Estoril event on Sunday. Kecmanovic moved up six places to 34th.

Also, in the top 10, Italy’s Jannik Sinner and Denmark’s Holger Rune swapped the eighth and ninth spots. Novak Djokovic started yet another week as the top-ranked player.

USA’s Frances Tiafoe reached a new career-high ranking of World No.11 after his title-winning run in Houston. Argetina’s Tomas Etcheverry, who lost to Tiafoe in the ATP250 event final, also achieved his career-high ranking of 59 after moving up 14 spots.

Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena, who won his maiden tour-level title in Marrakech, made his top 50 debut (World No. 49) after a massive jump of 33 spots while runner-up Alexander Muller of France made his top 100 debut (World No.96) after climbing 30 places.

INDIANS
Doubles
Rohan Bopanna - 13
Yuki Bhambri - 76 (slipped three spots)
Saketh Myneni - 78 (slipped three spots)
Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan - 82 (moved up two spots)
N. Sriram Balaji - 85 (moved up three places)
Arjun Kadhe - 128 (moved down two spots)
Anirudh Chandrasekar - 136 (climbed one spots)
Ramkumar Ramanathan - 139
Divij Sharan - 143 (slipped one spot)
N. Vijay Sundar Prashanth - 152 (moved up one place)
Purav Raja - 153 (jumped one spot)
Singles
Sumit Nagal - 370 (moved up two spots)
Mukund Sasikumar - 382 (moved up six spots)
Ramkumar Ramanathan - 412 (moved up two places)
Prajnesh Gunneswaran - 445 (dropped four spots)
ATP Top 10
(SRB) Novak Djokovic - 7160 points
(ESP) Carlos Alcaraz - 6780 points
(GRE) Stefanos Tsitsipas - 5770 points
(NOR) Casper Ruud - 5255 points
(RUS) Daniil Medvedev - 5150 points
(RUS) Andrey Rublev - 3470 points
(CAN) Felix Auger-Aliassime - 3450 points
(ITA) Jannik Sinner - 3345 points
(DEN) Holger Rune - 3335 points
(USA) Taylor Fritz - 3065 points

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us