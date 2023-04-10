ATP Rankings: Ruud moves past Medvedev, Djokovic World No.1

Here is all you need to know about the latest ATP Rankings released on April 10, 2023.

Casper Ruud moved past Daniil Medvedev into fourth spot in the latest ATP Rankings on Monday.

Norway’s Ruud, a former World No.2, beat Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic to win the ATP250 event in Estoril event on Sunday. Kecmanovic moved up six places to 34th.

Also, in the top 10, Italy’s Jannik Sinner and Denmark’s Holger Rune swapped the eighth and ninth spots. Novak Djokovic started yet another week as the top-ranked player.

USA’s Frances Tiafoe reached a new career-high ranking of World No.11 after his title-winning run in Houston. Argetina’s Tomas Etcheverry, who lost to Tiafoe in the ATP250 event final, also achieved his career-high ranking of 59 after moving up 14 spots.

Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena, who won his maiden tour-level title in Marrakech, made his top 50 debut (World No. 49) after a massive jump of 33 spots while runner-up Alexander Muller of France made his top 100 debut (World No.96) after climbing 30 places.

INDIANS Doubles Rohan Bopanna - 13 Yuki Bhambri - 76 (slipped three spots) Saketh Myneni - 78 (slipped three spots) Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan - 82 (moved up two spots) N. Sriram Balaji - 85 (moved up three places) Arjun Kadhe - 128 (moved down two spots) Anirudh Chandrasekar - 136 (climbed one spots) Ramkumar Ramanathan - 139 Divij Sharan - 143 (slipped one spot) N. Vijay Sundar Prashanth - 152 (moved up one place) Purav Raja - 153 (jumped one spot) Singles Sumit Nagal - 370 (moved up two spots) Mukund Sasikumar - 382 (moved up six spots) Ramkumar Ramanathan - 412 (moved up two places) Prajnesh Gunneswaran - 445 (dropped four spots)