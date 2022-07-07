Tennis Tennis Rybakina beats Halep to set Wimbledon final with Jabeur Rybakina, the 17th seed who represents Kazakhstan, broke the 2019 champion four times in the match in a dominant display on Centre Court. AFP 07 July, 2022 21:51 IST Elena Rybakina overpowered former champion Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3 in the semifinal on Thursday. - GETTY IMAGES AFP 07 July, 2022 21:51 IST Russian-born Elena Rybakina overpowered former champion Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3 on Thursday to set up a Wimbledon final against Ons Jabeur.READ: Wimbledon: Jabeur downs Maria to become first Arab in major final Rybakina, the 17th seed who represents Kazakhstan, broke the 2019 champion four times in the match in a dominant display on Centre Court.MORE TO FOLLOW Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :