Rybakina beats Halep to set Wimbledon final with Jabeur

Russian-born Elena Rybakina overpowered former champion Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3 on Thursday to set up a Wimbledon final against Ons Jabeur.

Rybakina, the 17th seed who represents Kazakhstan, broke the 2019 champion four times in the match in a dominant display on Centre Court.

