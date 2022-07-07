Tennis

Rybakina beats Halep to set Wimbledon final with Jabeur

Rybakina, the 17th seed who represents Kazakhstan, broke the 2019 champion four times in the match in a dominant display on Centre Court.

Elena Rybakina overpowered former champion Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3 in the semifinal on Thursday.   -  GETTY IMAGES

Russian-born Elena Rybakina overpowered former champion Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3 on Thursday to set up a Wimbledon final against Ons Jabeur.

Rybakina, the 17th seed who represents Kazakhstan, broke the 2019 champion four times in the match in a dominant display on Centre Court.

