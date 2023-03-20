WTA Rankings: Rybakina reaches new career-high, Swiatek stays on top

Here is all you need to know about the latest WTA Rankings released on March 20, 2023.

Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina reached a new career-high in the latest WTA Rankings on Monday.

Reigning Wimbledon champion Rybakina faced World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the Indians Wells summit clash on Sunday in a rematch of this year’s Australian Open final but managed to beat the Belarusian this time. With her maiden Masters title, the 23-year-old jumped three spots and is now World No. 7.

Maria Sakkari of Greece, last year’s runner-up, lost to Sabalenka in the semifinals and swapped places with Rybakina to become World No. 10.

Elsewhere, in the top 10, Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia and Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur swapped the fourth and fifth spots. Defending champion Iga Swiatek, who lost to Rybakina in the semifinals, is still comfortably the top-ranked player.

Russia’s Varvara Gracheva (up 12 spots to 54th), Czech Republic’s Karolina Muchova (up 21 spots to 55th) and Sweden’s Rebecca Peterson (up 27 spots to 76th) made the biggest jumps in top 100.

Indians Doubles Ankita Raina - 146 (dropped six places) Prarthana Thombare - 175 (moved up one spot) Rutuja Bhosale - 249 (slipped 20 places) Riya Bhatia - 509 (dropped three spots) Singles Ankita Raina - 226 (jumped 15 spots) Karman Thandi - 272 (slipped four spots) Rutuja Bhosale - 385 (jumped 34 spots) Vaidehi Chaudhari - 479 (climbed 13 spots) Sahaja Yamalapalli - 484 (slipped 30 places)