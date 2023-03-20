Tennis

WTA Rankings: Rybakina reaches new career-high, Swiatek stays on top

Here is all you need to know about the latest WTA Rankings released on March 20, 2023.

Team Sportstar
20 March, 2023 20:10 IST
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan poses with the winner’s trophy after defeating Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the Indian Wells final on Sunday.

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan poses with the winner’s trophy after defeating Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the Indian Wells final on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina reached a new career-high in the latest WTA Rankings on Monday.

Reigning Wimbledon champion Rybakina faced World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the Indians Wells summit clash on Sunday in a rematch of this year’s Australian Open final but managed to beat the Belarusian this time. With her maiden Masters title, the 23-year-old jumped three spots and is now World No. 7.

Maria Sakkari of Greece, last year’s runner-up, lost to Sabalenka in the semifinals and swapped places with Rybakina to become World No. 10.

Elsewhere, in the top 10, Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia and Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur swapped the fourth and fifth spots. Defending champion Iga Swiatek, who lost to Rybakina in the semifinals, is still comfortably the top-ranked player.

Russia’s Varvara Gracheva (up 12 spots to 54th), Czech Republic’s Karolina Muchova (up 21 spots to 55th) and Sweden’s Rebecca Peterson (up 27 spots to 76th) made the biggest jumps in top 100.

Indians
Doubles
Ankita Raina - 146 (dropped six places)
Prarthana Thombare - 175 (moved up one spot)
Rutuja Bhosale - 249 (slipped 20 places)
Riya Bhatia - 509 (dropped three spots)
Singles
Ankita Raina - 226 (jumped 15 spots)
Karman Thandi - 272 (slipped four spots)
Rutuja Bhosale - 385 (jumped 34 spots)
Vaidehi Chaudhari - 479 (climbed 13 spots)
Sahaja Yamalapalli - 484 (slipped 30 places)
Women's Top 10
(POL) Iga Swiatek - 9975 points
(BLR) Aryna Sabalenka - 6740 points
(USA) Jessica Pegula - 5605 points
(FRA) Caroline Garcia - 4990 points
(TUN) Ons Jabeur - 4976 points
(USA) Coco Gauff - 4401 points
(KAZ) Elena Rybakina - 3720 points
(RUS) Daria Kasatkina - 3375 points
(SUI) Belinda Bencic - 3360 points
(GRE) Maria Sakkari - 3191 points

