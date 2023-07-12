Wimbledon 2023: Rybakina vs Jabeur, quarterfinal preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info

Defending champion Elena Rybakina takes on sixth seed Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) in London on Wednesday.

The fixture, a rematch of last year’s summit clash in which Rybakina beat Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2, is scheduled to be the first one on Centre Court on the tenth day of this year’s edition.

When and where to watch? The quarterfinal clash between Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports Select and live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar. The match will start at 6PM IST.

For Rybakina, except the opening round against American Shelby Rogers, things have gone pretty smoothly. However, she enters the quarterfinals after her fourth-round opponent Beatriz Haddad Maia retired less than 30 minutes into the match due to a back injury.

The third-seeded Kazakh has only dropped one set so far in this tournament, which was against Rogers in the first round. She has already served 26 aces in her four matches.

Sixth-seeded Jabeur enters the last-eight clash after convincingly beating ninth seed and two-time champion Petra Kvitova 6-0, 6-3 in the fourth round.

So far, it has only been Bianca Andreescu, who seemed to threaten the 28-year-old Tunisian but even she couldn’t break her completely and lost in the third round 6-3, 3-6, 4-6.

This is the first time since 1969 (Billie Jean King vs. Judy Tegart) that the finalists from previous year will meet in the quarterfinals at Wimbledon.

Head-to-head record

Played: 4 | Jabeur: 2 | Rybakina: 2

The head-to-head record between Jabeur and Rybakina stands at 2-2 with their last meeting being the 2022 final at The Championships.