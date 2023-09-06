MagazineBuy Print

Djokovic to take part in Ryder Cup All-Star golf match before upcoming event in Italy

Djokovic, Formula One driver Carlos Sainz and football players Gareth Bale and Andriy Shevchenko were among those named to compete in the Sept. 27 event by Ryder Cup Europe on Wednesday.

Published : Sep 06, 2023 16:07 IST , ROME - 1 MIN READ

AP
Novak Djokovic will be joined by Carlos Sainz, Gareth Bale, Andriy Shevchenko.
Novak Djokovic will be joined by Carlos Sainz, Gareth Bale, Andriy Shevchenko. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Novak Djokovic will replace his tennis racket with a golf club when he competes in the All-Star match preceding the upcoming Ryder Cup outside Rome.

“I can’t wait to tee it up in Rome and experience the incredible atmosphere of a Ryder Cup, which has become legendary,” said Djokovic, a 23-time Grand Slam champion who is currently competing at the U.S. Open.

American actress Kathryn Newton and former Super Bowl champion Victor Cruz were also included on the teams that will be led by former Ryder Cup captains Colin Montgomerie and Corey Pavin.

The Ryder Cup will be held Sept. 29-Oct. 1 at the Marco Simone course. Europe captain Luke Donald and U.S. captain Zach Johnson recently named their 12-man teams for the event.

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
