French Open 2023 Live Updates: Sabalenka vs Muchova, Swiatek vs Haddad Maia in women’s semifinals

- June 08, 2023 19:03FIRST SET: Sabalenka* 3-2 Muchova
Sabalenka holds serve comfortably. Pressure right back on Muchova.
- June 08, 2023 19:00FIRST SET: Sabalenka 2-2 Muchova*
A T ace from Muchova takes her up 30-0. Inside-out forehand from Muchova goes wide - 30-15. Backhand return from Sabalenka lands long - 40-15. Slow second serve from the Czech player and Sabalenka responds with a forehand crosscourt return winner - 40-30. Wide serve into the ad court from Muchova, Sabalenka hits the backhand return right at her feet and draws a backhand error. Another strong serve into the deuce court followed by an attempted volley from Muchova but Sabalenka’s backhand return is so strong that the volley lands beyond the baseline. Muchova saves a break point with a T ace - deuce again. Second break point for the Belarusian as Muchova nets a forehand crosscourt. Three points on the trot and Muchova holds! Stunning defensive work from the Czech.
- June 08, 2023 18:49FIRST SET: Sabalenka* 2-1 Muchova
Muchova with some brilliant bit of defending but as she looks to hit a backhand slice, she gets beaten by the low bounce. Wide serve into the ad court from Sabalenka, Muchova hits the backhand return long - 30-0. Two unforced errors from the World No. 2 - one forehand and one backhand shot going long - 30-all. Once again, lot of sliced backhands from both players but it is Sabalenka who ends the rally with a drop shot - 40-30. Inside-out forehand sets up the point and Sabalenka finishes it with a forehand down the line.
- June 08, 2023 18:45FIRST SET: Sabalenka 1-1 Muchova*
Slow second serve from Muchova but Sabalenka hits the backhand return down the line slightly wide - 15-0. Muchova nets a forehand - 15-all. Big first serve, backhand return from Sabalenka goes long - 30-15. Great backhand slice from Muchova, Sabalenka’s forehand return goes flying off the court - 40-15. This time, Sabalenka replies to Muchova’s backhand slice with the same shot - 40-30. Unforced error on the backhand return from Sabalenka. Muchova holds.
- June 08, 2023 18:42FIRST SET: Sabalenka* 1-0 Muchova
Lucky start for Sabalenka - wide serve into the ad court followed by a forehand down the line but Muchova keeps the rally going with a lob, Sabalenka hits the overhead smash which hits the top of the tap and lands on Muchova’s side. First double fault of the match from Sabalenka - 15-all. Forehand return from Muchova lands beyond the baseline. The Sabalenka power on display early into this semifinal - a forehand winner down the line to go 40-15 up. Closes the game with a T ace.
- June 08, 2023 18:39Warm-up is done. Game time!
Sabalenka to serve first in this semifinal.
- June 08, 2023 18:34TOSS
Muchova wins the toss and elects to receieve.
- June 08, 2023 18:31It’s time for live action!
Live visuals from Roland-Garros where Aryna Sabalenka and Karolina Muchova are ready to step on Court Philippe-Chatrier.
- June 08, 2023 18:16Time spent on court
Sabalenka: 7 hours 2 minutes
Muchova: 9 hours 51 minutes
- June 08, 2023 18:09Sabalenka eyes No. 1 ranking
Sabalenka could become the new World No. 1 today itself if Swiatek loses in the second semifinal.
- June 08, 2023 17:56Milestones in sight
Sabalenka, with a win over Muchova, could become the first player since Sofia Kenin (2020) to reach the finals of the first two Majors of the season.
On the other hand, a win for Muchova would make her only the fifth Czech woman to reach the French Open final.
- June 08, 2023 17:46Sabalenka vs Muchova Head-to-head record
Sabalenka leads the H2H record 1-0. The only meeting between the duo took place four years ago in the semifinals in Zhuhai which the Belarusian won 7-5, 7-6(4).
- June 08, 2023 17:35Where to watch French Open 2023 women’s semifinal?
In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of the French Open on the Sony Sports Network and stream the matches live on the SonyLiv and JioTV app.
- June 08, 2023 17:30PREVIEW
It is time for the business end of the tournament. Reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka takes on unseeded Czech player Karolina Muchova in the first women’s singles semifinal followed by Iga Swiatek, the defending champion, against Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia in the second semifinal.
Live action begins from 6:30PM IST. Stay tuned as we build up to these two exciting encounters!
