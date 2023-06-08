French Open 2023, June 8 schedule: Swiatek vs Haddad Maia, Sabalenka vs Muchova semifinals; H2H records, streaming info

Defending French Open champion Iga Swiatek will take on Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia in the women’s singles semifinals at Roland-Garros, Paris on Thursday.
While World No. 1 Swiatek aims to become the first woman to reach consecutive finals at the French Open since Simona Halep (2017-18), Haddad Maia aims to be the first-ever Brazilian woman to reach the French Open final. Gustavo Kuerten is the last player from the South American nation to play a singles final at Roland-Garros when he beat Alex Corretja for the title in 2001.
In the other semifinal, reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka takes on Czech Republic’s Karolina Muchova.
World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, with a win over Muchova, could become the first player since Halep (2018) to reach the finals of the first two Majors of the season. On the other hand, a win for Muchova would make her only the fourth Czech woman to reach the French Open final since 1990.
There will also be a mixed doubles final between the Canadian-Kiwi pair of 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu and Michael Venus and the Japanese-German duo of Miyu Kato and Tim Puetz.
Here’s the schedule for day 12 of the 2023 French Open: -
Court Philippe-Chatrier
Mixed Doubles Final - Bianca Andreescu (CAN)/Michael Venus (NZ) vs Miyu Kato (JPN)/Tim Puetz (GER) - 3:30PM IST
Women’s Singles Semifinal - [2] Aryna Sabalenka vs Karolina Muchova (CZE) - Not before 6:30PM IST
Ranking: Sabalenka- 2, Muchova - 43
Head-to-head Record: Sabalenka leads 1-0
Last meeting: Sabalenka won7-5, 7-6(4) (2019 Zhuhai Open, semfinal)
Women’s Singles Semifinal - [1] Iga Swiatek (POL) vs [14] Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA)
Ranking: Swiatek -1, Haddad Maia - 14
Head-to-head Record: Haddad Maia leads 1-0
Last meeting: Haddad Maia won 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 (2022 Canadian Open, round of 16)
Where to watch 2023 French Open in India?
Court Simonne-Mathieu
Men’s Doubles Semifinal - [4] Ivan Dodig (CRO)/Austin Krajicek (USA) vs [10] Marcel Granollers (ESP)/Horacio Zeballos (ARG) - 2:30PM IST
Men’s Doubles Semifinal - [12] Matwe Middelkoop (NED)/Andreas Mies (GER) vs Sander Gille/Joran Vliegen (BEL)
Latest on Sportstar
- French Open 2023, June 8 schedule: Swiatek vs Haddad Maia, Sabalenka vs Muchova semifinals; H2H records, streaming info
- NBA Finals: Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat, Game 3 Box Score
- Nuggets 109-94 Heat Highlights, Game 3: Jokic breaks NBA Finals record as Denver takes 2-1 lead
- When can Messi play his first match for Inter Miami?
- NBA Finals: Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets, Game 2 Box Score
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE