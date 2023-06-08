Magazine

French Open 2023, June 8 schedule: Swiatek vs Haddad Maia, Sabalenka vs Muchova semifinals; H2H records, streaming info

French Open 2023, June 8: While defending champion Iga Swiatek will take on Beatriz Haddad Maia, Aryna Sabalenka will face Karolina Muchova in the women’s singles semifinals at Roland-Garros, Paris on Thursday.

Published : Jun 08, 2023 09:16 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
Iga Swiatek will look to reach consecutive French Open finals with a win over Beatriz Haddad Maia in the semifinals at Roland-Garros on Thursday.
Iga Swiatek will look to reach consecutive French Open finals with a win over Beatriz Haddad Maia in the semifinals at Roland-Garros on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Iga Swiatek will look to reach consecutive French Open finals with a win over Beatriz Haddad Maia in the semifinals at Roland-Garros on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Defending French Open champion Iga Swiatek will take on Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia in the women’s singles semifinals at Roland-Garros, Paris on Thursday.

While World No. 1 Swiatek aims to become the first woman to reach consecutive finals at the French Open since Simona Halep (2017-18), Haddad Maia aims to be the first-ever Brazilian woman to reach the French Open final. Gustavo Kuerten is the last player from the South American nation to play a singles final at Roland-Garros when he beat Alex Corretja for the title in 2001.

In the other semifinal, reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka takes on Czech Republic’s Karolina Muchova.

World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, with a win over Muchova, could become the first player since Halep (2018) to reach the finals of the first two Majors of the season. On the other hand, a win for Muchova would make her only the fourth Czech woman to reach the French Open final since 1990.

There will also be a mixed doubles final between the Canadian-Kiwi pair of 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu and Michael Venus and the Japanese-German duo of Miyu Kato and Tim Puetz.

Here’s the schedule for day 12 of the 2023 French Open: -

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Mixed Doubles Final - Bianca Andreescu (CAN)/Michael Venus (NZ) vs Miyu Kato (JPN)/Tim Puetz (GER) - 3:30PM IST

Women’s Singles Semifinal - [2] Aryna Sabalenka vs Karolina Muchova (CZE) - Not before 6:30PM IST

Ranking: Sabalenka- 2, Muchova - 43

Head-to-head Record: Sabalenka leads 1-0

Last meeting: Sabalenka won7-5, 7-6(4) (2019 Zhuhai Open, semfinal)

Women’s Singles Semifinal - [1] Iga Swiatek (POL) vs [14] Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA)

Ranking: Swiatek -1, Haddad Maia - 14

Head-to-head Record: Haddad Maia leads 1-0

Last meeting: Haddad Maia won 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 (2022 Canadian Open, round of 16)

Where to watch 2023 French Open in India?
In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of the French Open on the Sony Sports Network and stream the matches live on the SonyLiv and JioTV app.

Court Simonne-Mathieu

Men’s Doubles Semifinal - [4] Ivan Dodig (CRO)/Austin Krajicek (USA) vs [10] Marcel Granollers (ESP)/Horacio Zeballos (ARG) - 2:30PM IST

Men’s Doubles Semifinal - [12] Matwe Middelkoop (NED)/Andreas Mies (GER) vs Sander Gille/Joran Vliegen (BEL)

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
