Wimbledon 2023: Sabalenka vs Keys, quarterfinal preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka takes on 25th seed Madison Keys in the quarterfinals of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) in London on Wednesday.
The clash is scheduled to be the first match on Court 1 on the tenth day of this year’s edition.
Belarusian Sabalenka, who reached the semifinals in 2021, hasn’t been challenged a lot so far this year. In the fourth round, she comfortably defeated Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-4, 6-0.
The reigning Australian Open champion has only dropped one set - against Varvara Gracheva of France in the second round. The 25-year-old has a habit of closing the games quickly with her superb serve and power from the baseline.
After sailing through the first three round smoothly, keys was involved in a hard-fought battle in the fourth round against the 16-year-old teenage sensation Mirra Andreeva where things went pretty close but the 28-year-old American came out on top eventually to win the match 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-2.
Sabalenka is looking to match her best performance at the grass Major from 2021, when she reached the last-four stage. Keys hopes to become only the fourth American woman after Jennifer Capriati, Serena Williams and Venus Williams since 2000 to reach the semifinals of all four Slams.
Head-to-head record
Played: 2 | Sabalenka: 1 | Keys: 1
The two players first faced each other in 2018 when Sabalenka won 6-3, 6-4 in the quarterfinals of Cincinnati Masters. Their second and most recent meeting took place on grass in Berlin in 2021 when Keys emerged victorious 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 in the second round.
