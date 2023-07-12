MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Wimbledon 2023: Sabalenka vs Keys, quarterfinal preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info

Wimbledon 2023: Keys hopes to become only the fourth American woman after Jennifer Capriati, Serena Williams and Venus Williams since 2000 to reach the semifinals of all four Slams.

Published : Jul 12, 2023 11:51 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Aryna Sabalenka (left) takes on Madison Keys (right) in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon on Wednesday.
Aryna Sabalenka (left) takes on Madison Keys (right) in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Aryna Sabalenka (left) takes on Madison Keys (right) in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka takes on 25th seed Madison Keys in the quarterfinals of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) in London on Wednesday.

The clash is scheduled to be the first match on Court 1 on the tenth day of this year’s edition.

When and where to watch?
The quarterfinal clash between Aryna Sabalenka and Madison Keys will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports Select and live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar. The match will start at 5:30PM IST.

Belarusian Sabalenka, who reached the semifinals in 2021, hasn’t been challenged a lot so far this year. In the fourth round, she comfortably defeated Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-4, 6-0.

The reigning Australian Open champion has only dropped one set - against Varvara Gracheva of France in the second round. The 25-year-old has a habit of closing the games quickly with her superb serve and power from the baseline.

After sailing through the first three round smoothly, keys was involved in a hard-fought battle in the fourth round against the 16-year-old teenage sensation Mirra Andreeva where things went pretty close but the 28-year-old American came out on top eventually to win the match 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-2.

Sabalenka is looking to match her best performance at the grass Major from 2021, when she reached the last-four stage. Keys hopes to become only the fourth American woman after Jennifer Capriati, Serena Williams and Venus Williams since 2000 to reach the semifinals of all four Slams.

Head-to-head record

Played: 2 | Sabalenka: 1 | Keys: 1

The two players first faced each other in 2018 when Sabalenka won 6-3, 6-4 in the quarterfinals of Cincinnati Masters. Their second and most recent meeting took place on grass in Berlin in 2021 when Keys emerged victorious 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 in the second round.

Related stories

Related Topics

Wimbledon 2023 /

Wimbledon /

Grand Slam /

WTA /

Aryna Sabalenka /

Madison Keys

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s Ashes 2023: ENG-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction: England vs Australia predicted XI, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2023: Sabalenka vs Keys, quarterfinal preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Germany and Spain tour part of India’s preparation for Asian Games: Savita
    PTI
  4. Duleep Trophy 2023 Final Day 1 Live Score: West Zone pacers in control vs South
    Team Sportstar
  5. ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Full schedule, teams, format, squads, time, date, venues
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Wimbledon 2023: Sabalenka vs Keys, quarterfinal preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. ‘Are you crazy?’: Svitolina writes off Wimbledon title dream
    AFP
  3. Rublev ‘grateful’ for Wimbledon crowd support, wants end to ‘terrible’ Ukraine situation
    Reuters
  4. ‘It was like a dogfight’, says Djokovic on beating Rublev to reach Wimbledon 2023 semifinals
    Reuters
  5. Wimbledon 2023, Day Nine Results: Djokovic, Svitolina move to semis; Swiatek, Pegula knocked out
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s Ashes 2023: ENG-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction: England vs Australia predicted XI, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2023: Sabalenka vs Keys, quarterfinal preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Germany and Spain tour part of India’s preparation for Asian Games: Savita
    PTI
  4. Duleep Trophy 2023 Final Day 1 Live Score: West Zone pacers in control vs South
    Team Sportstar
  5. ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Full schedule, teams, format, squads, time, date, venues
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment