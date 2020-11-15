Tennis Tennis Sabalenka beats Mertens in Linz for third title of season Sabalenka from Belarus joined Simona Halep as the only players with three tournament wins in the shortened 2020 season. AP LINZ, Austria 15 November, 2020 22:25 IST Sabalenka finished the season with back-to-back titles. (FILE IMAGE) - AP AP LINZ, Austria 15 November, 2020 22:25 IST Aryna Sabalenka beat Elise Mertens 7-5, 6-2 to win the season-ending Upper Austria Ladies Linz on Sunday for her third title of the season.The 11th-ranked Sabalenka from Belarus joined Simona Halep as the only players with three tournament wins in the shortened 2020 season.Sabalenka also won the previous event, in Ostrava, matching her achievement from last year when she finished the season winning back-to-back titles.Sunday’s victory marked Sabalenka’s eighth career title, while Mertens, who holds five titles, went 0-2 in finals this season.Sabalenka and Mertens became doubles partners in the spring of 2019 and won the U.S. Open together a few months later.Sabalenka, who improved to 4-2 against her 21st-ranked Belgian opponent, dropped 5-4 down in the opener.Sabalenka added another break at 5-2 and wrapped up the win with a backhand winner. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos