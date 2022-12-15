Sagar Kumar’s success inspires confidence

Winning a doubles title in the ITF junior tournament in Pokhara, Nepal, has fuelled the fire in Sagar Kumar’s dream to achieve bigger success in tennis.

It has also given a shot in the arm for the EduTennis scheme of the Amba Dalmia Foundation that uses tennis as a medium to teach life skills to children from low income section.

A 12th standard student of Rajkiya Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in West Vinod Nagar, the wiry Sagar has been guided by coach Rajinder Jaiswal for the past five years.

“Sagar is getting better as a tennis player, but he needs confidence. He loses from winning positions because of inferiority complex. We do have two psychologists tuning his mind, but he will be a different player once he improves his level of concentration during matches and gains more self esteem’’, said Jaiswal, who has worked over the years with very successful players like Divij Sharan and Yuki Bhambri.

“India’s tennis talent can come from any section of society. It is our endeavour to find and nurture such talent”, said Agastya Dalmia, the Managing Trustee of Amba Dalmia Foundation.

By competing in the ITF junior tournaments in Guwahati, Delhi and Pokhara, Sagar has tasted some success this season.

With a lot of similar tournaments lined up in the country in the first three months of 2023, the goal is to help him scale the slippery ranking ladder so as to be able to compete in the Junior Grand Slams.

“He trains six hours a day. His tennis and nutrition requirements, apart from travel are supported. I keep telling him that he if he controls his mind, he could be as good as anyone in the world. He is gaining maturity and understands his responsibility”, said Jaiswal.

The coach is confident that a few other kids would follow Sagar to make an impact.

If having the hunger for success is a difficult task for the rich kids, the less resourceful struggle to sport confidence in their drive to progress, when they have no dearth of hunger to excel. A little more tuning, and players like Sagar can really explode into the international arena.

The effort is on, and the level of success, only time can tell.