Tennis Tennis Sania-Mchale enters quarterfinals at Cleveland India's Sania Mirza and her American partner Christina Mchale entered the quarterfinals of the Cleveland Championships with a straight sets win over Oksana Kalashnikova and Andreea Mitu. PTI Cleveland 23 August, 2021 11:48 IST Sania Mirza in action. - V V SUBRAHMANYAM India's Sania Mirza and her American partner Christina Mchale entered the quarterfinals of the Cleveland Championships with a straight sets win over Oksana Kalashnikova and Andreea Mitu.The Indo-American pair triumphed in their women's doubles pre-quarterfinals 6-3 6-2 over the duo from Georgia and Romania on Sunday night. READ: Begu beats No. 3 seed Alexandrova in Cleveland first round Sania and her partner from the USA dominated the match thoroughly and never allowed their opponents a chance to stage a comeback after comfortably winning the first set.The second set was no different as they won without breaking a sweat to progress into the quarterfinals of the tournament.