Tennis Tennis Sania-Andreja pair enters semifinals of Qatar Open The Indo-Slovenian pair has a tough semifinal ahead as it will face top seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic. PTI DOHA 03 March, 2021 21:27 IST Sania Mirza and her Slovenian partner Andreja Klepac (not in picture) sailed into the women's doubles semifinals of the Qatar Open with a straight-sets win. - Getty Images PTI DOHA 03 March, 2021 21:27 IST Sania Mirza and her Slovenian partner Andreja Klepac sailed into the women's doubles semifinals of the Qatar Open with a straight-sets win over their rivals here on Wednesday.Sania and Andreja made short work of fourth seeds Anna Blinkova and Gabriela Dabrowski (6-2, 6-0) to reach the last four round. Also read: Medvedev, Zverev knocked out in first round of Rotterdam Open The Indo-Slovenian pair will next play top seeds Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova.Krejcikova and Siniakova defeated the Dutch duo of Kiki Bertens and Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove 4-6, 6-4, 13-11 in another quarterfinal duel.