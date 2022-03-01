Tennis Tennis Sania Mirza back in top 50 in doubles Sania made it to the top 50 by virtue of her performances in the Dubai and the Doha Open tournaments in women’s doubles last month. V.V. Subramanyam HYDERABAD 01 March, 2022 18:09 IST Sania Mirza in action. - V V SUBRAHMANYAM V.V. Subramanyam HYDERABAD 01 March, 2022 18:09 IST Six-time Grand Slam winner Sania Mirza broke into the top 50 in World women’s doubles rankings, according to her father-cum-mentor Imran Mirza.READ: India, Denmark hit their strides in Davis Cup preparation The 35-year-old Sania, who announced after the last Australian Open that this would be her last season on the Tour, made it to the top 50 by virtue of her performances in the Dubai and the Doha Open tournaments in women’s doubles last month.Incidentally, Sania entered the top 50 world rankings for the first time since the birth of her son Izhaan Mirza Malik in October 2018. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :