Sania Mirza launches fund-raising campaign to provide medical oxygen to COVID-19 patients

Six-time Grand Slam winner, Sania Mirza, who is taking a break from the competitive circuit because of the second wave of the pandemic, has embarked on a fund-raising campaign to help those in need of medical oxygen.

“Our country is in the midst of the second wave of the pandemic and the number of cases is rising at an alarming rate. There is an acute shortage of medical oxygen, which many covid patients require,” 34-year-old Sania said in a statement.

It may be recalled here that around this time last year, Sania joined hands with NGO Safa Society to help daily wage earners who have been badly hit by the lockdown imposed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ|COVID-19 hits IPL 2021 LIVE Updates: Will IPL postponement shift T20 World Cup from India to UAE?

“Family members of covid patients are running from pillar to post to arrange for oxygen cylinders, which could help save their loved ones' lives. India is bleeding. All of us must stand together to fight against this deadly virus!,” she said in support of the campaign which will run for the next 46 days, targeting Rs 25,00,000. By afternoon on Tuesday, she has already raised about Rs 46,000.

“If you are wondering how you can stay home and help fight the pandemic, then here's how today, I appeal to all of you to join my mission, to help India breathe. Let us raise funds to support the Hemkunt Foundation-Ketto, which is working relentlessly to provide medical oxygen to Covid positive patients,” she explained.

“Remember, it doesn't matter how big or small the donation is because every single rupee counts! Come, let's help India breathe!” Sania said in her message suggesting those interested may send the donations to Virtual A\c No. 6999413500387761, Hemkunt Foundation-Ketto.